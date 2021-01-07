Capitol Police Chief Quits After Pelosi Demanded He Be Fired for MAGA Riot

Spencer Ackerman, Adam Rawnsley
USCP.gov
USCP.gov

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said late Thursday he would resign, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him to be fired for the extraordinary security failure that saw Trump supporters violently invade the Capitol building, leading to the police shooting at least one insurrectionist.

“There was a failure at the top of the Capitol Police, and I think Mr. [Steven] Sund—he hasn’t even called us,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday.

By nightfall, a Capitol Police spokesperson said Sund would be leaving, effective Jan. 16, according to NBC.

These Are the Three Other People Who Died During the Capitol Riot

Sund came under attack as well from the Capitol Police union, which charged him with failing to prepare for the insurrection—and drew a pointed contrast with the “coordinated response” that took place in June for Black Lives Matter protests.

“Our officers did their jobs. Our leadership did not,” said union president Gus Papathanasiou, who welcomed and pledged cooperation with inevitable congressional investigations into the breakdown.

“This lack of planning led to the greatest breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. This is a failure of leadership at the very top,” Papathanasiou said.

Pelosi also said that Paul D. Irving, the House sergeant at arms, will resign. That represented the first act of accountability for the security failure, centering around the senior law-enforcement official responsible for securing the House of Representatives.

Her Senate counterpart, soon-to-be Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, signaled that the Senate Sergeant at Arms, Michael Stenger, needed to leave his position as well. “If Senate Sergeant at Arms Stenger hasn’t vacated his position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” Schumer said Thursday.

Stenger’s office did not immediately answer whether he will resign.

But investigations into the causes of the spectacular collapse in Capitol security on Wednesday have only begun. The House committee on administration, which oversees the Capitol Police, has started an inquiry alongside the Republican and Democratic leadership, chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) announced.

The Capitol Police, who answer to a board that includes the House and Senate sergeants at arms, have yet to address the security breakdown. Armed insurrectionists were able to occupy the Capitol building for hours, ransacking offices and causing lockdowns and evacuations of legislators, to intimidate lawmakers and prevent them from certifying the electoral-college victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

While some imagery showed demonstrators overwhelming the Capitol Police, in others officers took selfies with the insurrectionists and made few arrests. It remains unclear what if any preparatory measures the Sergeant-at-Arms or the Capitol Police took ahead of a demonstration President Trump called for and promised would be “wild.”

The Capitol Police did not answer The Daily Beast’s questions. An earlier statement from Sund on Thursday, the first from the Capitol Police, claimed without elaboration that they had “a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.” Sund, who issued the statement before Pelosi called on him to resign, pledged that “a thorough review” was underway.

Both Lofgren and the Capitol Police union disputed Sund’s claim of a robust plan. Lofgren told reporters late on Thursday that Sund and Irving lied to her in a briefing on Tuesday about the planning effort.

“We questioned the line of command with the National Guard. We were told this was all in place and there was no doubt they'd be able to keep us secure in the Capitol. What they told me about the National Guard was not true,” Lofgren said. It took the D.C. National Guard until late on Wednesday to mobilize.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, pointedly noted the “stark and damning” contrast in “the Federal police response to violent gun-wielding domestic terrorists storming the Capitol yesterday [to] the treatment of migrant families at the border and peaceful Black Lives Matters protestors.” Thompson said his committee’s priority in the new Congress would be to examine far-right domestic terrorism.

As well, while Lofgren praised the performance of many Capitol Police officers, she referenced accounts that other officers “took selfies with these seditionists or let them in, [and] we need to investigate that.”

Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general, has similarly yet to explain what preparatory steps, if any, were made by the Justice Department. Hours after the insurrectionists had already breached the Capitol around 1 p.m., Rosen called in additional federal law enforcement–“hundreds,” he said–to supplement the Capitol Police. Yet it took until around the 6 p.m. curfew in D.C. for the Capitol Building to be completely cleared of the insurrectionists.

Biden Calls Capitol Hill Uprising ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Condemns Police Response

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Rosen requested U.S. Marshals Director Donald Washington deploy deputy marshals to support the Capitol Police, according to Marshals spokesperson Jim Stossel. Some of the 90 deputy marshals who deployed were already nearby, but it took until 5 p.m. for all of them to muster. The FBI dispatched agents to help with the removal of rioters as well but did not specify how many of its agents, sent from its Washington Field Office, were on scene.

But more questions than answers remained about the circumstances leading to the storming of the Capitol.

Representatives from the Justice Department did not address whether they had an advance plan to bolster security in advance of a Trumpist rally widely telegraphed to be violent and billed as an effort to force legislators not to ratify Biden’s victory.

In the days leading up to the siege, right-wing social media sites like The Donald barraged protest goers with messages exhorting them to “arrest” members of Congress for the fictitious crime of recognizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Arrest the oath breakers on the spot. Pedes should have cuffs and straps for both antifa/BLM and oath breakers,” one commenter on The Donald wrote, using the alt-right slang for members of the movement. “Flexcuffs are dirt cheap online. Put a big bundle on your belt like [law enforcement officers] do,” another wrote.

In contrast with the June Black Lives Matter protests, when federal law enforcement from various agencies–and displaying varying levels of identification–fanned across the city, it appeared the Justice Department did not prepare. An FBI official said the late-afternoon request for aid came from the Capitol Police, rather than the Justice Department. The Capitol Police, for their part, had set up knee-high gate barriers outside the Capitol complex that insurrectionists easily kicked over, leaving police on the Capitol steps–few of whom were seen wielding riot shields or other equipment familiar from the summer’s crackdowns against left-wing demonstrators–as the final, flimsy line of defense.

FBI Director Christopher Wray urged the public to help the bureau identify insurrectionists. “Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges,” Wray said Thursday.

Late on Thursday, Wray received a letter from Thompson and five other House Democratic committee chairmen requesting an immediate briefing on FBI plans to investigate the instigators of what they called a “deadly terrorist attack.” Specifically, they pointed to Trump’s repeated incitement of the mob, as well as his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s pre-march demand for “trial by combat.”

“It is imperative that the FBI leverage all available assets and resources to ensure that the perpetrators of this domestic terrorist attack and those who incited and conspired with them are brought to justice,” wrote the chairpersons, who referred to Trump, Giuliani and their supports as a “domestic terrorist group.”

The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, outlined a plan to bolster security between now and Biden’s inauguration. By the weekend, McCarthy said at a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, some 6,200 National Guardsmen will arrive in the city from D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New York, and New Jersey. The enormous security contingent outnumbers a heavy Army brigade.

In addition to the insurrectionist shot by Capitol Police, Ashli Babbitt, who later died of her wounds, D.C. police identified three others on the Capitol grounds who died of what they described as medical emergencies: 50-year old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA; 55-year old Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee did not know if the three were part of the demonstrations.

Charles Ramsey, the former chief of Washington’s Metropolitan Police who stepped down in 2006, told The Daily Beast that the Capitol Police had ample time and warning to prepare for the riots.

"This was not a secret. This was not a flash mob that popped up spontaneously. This was something that had advanced notice, and they should've had far more personnel," Ramsey said. "There was more than enough time to plan and have enough people there to be able to keep people from breaching the Capitol itself."

-- Sam Brodey and Rachel Olding contributed reporting

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl's killing

    The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl said Wednesday that he will petition the Supreme Court to free his client. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. Sheikh’s lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since the acquittal.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

    "Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," Gainer said.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • To be white in America means you can storm the Capitol — and take selfies with police

    Black protesters must be controlled. White supremacists must be appeased.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • Auschwitz hoodie, nooses and Confederate flags on show during Capitol riots

    Several racist symbols were seen amid the insurrection on Wednesday

  • Capitol Hill rioters showed little concern about being identified

    Many of the Trump supporters in Wednesday's Capitol mob were not wearing masks — a sign not just of their cavalier attitude concerning the raging pandemic, but also, perhaps, their lack of concern about being potentially identified as insurrectionists.One notable example, cited by Facebook's Tom Gara, is Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who apparently posed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk and admitted to the press that he took one of her envelopes as a sort of souvenir. "It's all so surreal," Gara explained. "This guy didn't just loot Pelosi's office, he spoke on record to [The New York Times] about it and gave them his full name and age." The Washington Post's Jon Swaine added that Barnett had also reportedly "prepared for a violent death," having written on Facebook that "I came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else's blood. I'm not afraid to go out the same way."Slate's Sam Adams echoed Gara's unease about the lack of concern by the mob in protecting their identities. "These people believe they will face no consequences, and thus far they are sickeningly correct," he tweeted in apparent reference to the numerous easily-identifiable right-wing personalities in attendance, and the shockingly low number of arrests made on Wednesday.The investigative journalism website Bellingcat has launched an effort to compile photographs and videos from the Capitol storming, not to identify people who were there but to "enable future research" as websites and owners begin to delete the images. The FBI, meanwhile, tweeted Thursday that it is "seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.," and that it's "now accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'