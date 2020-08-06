    Advertisement

    Pelosi says Congress will resolve COVID-19 aid but must help needy: CNBC

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will resolve their differences over the next batch of COVID-19 aid and reach a deal, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but assistance must go to those who need it the most amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    "Will we find a solution? We will. Will we have an agreement? We will," Pelosi told CNBC in an interview.

    "If we're going to juggle some of this money, let's focus it where it's going to do the most good," she added, saying aid must help people who are the most needy. "They will spend it. It will be a stimulus or at least a stabilization."


    (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

