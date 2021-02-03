Pelosi says ‘cowardly’ McCarthy has made GOP the QAnon party over Marjorie Taylor Greene scandal
House speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted her Republican counterpart Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday over his “cowardly refusal" to unseat representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees over her past comments on social media endorsing violence against Democrats and backing conspiracy theories, mocking him as “(Q-CA),” a QAnon supporter.
“McCarthy has chosen to make House Republicans ‘the party of conspiracy theories and QAnon’ and Rep. Greene is in the driver’s seat," wrote speaker Pelosi in a statement on Wednesday.
The Democratic leader was one of Ms Greene’s targets on social media, where, prior to being elected, she liked a comment calling for a “bullet to the head” as a means to remove Ms Pelosi from office.
House Democrats have bucked tradition and are moving towards a vote to strip Ms Greene, a Republican from Georgia, of her committee assignments, even though committee roles are usually decided within each party.
“McCarthy’s failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene — an anti-Semeite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther,” Ms Pelosi added in the statement.
Ms Greene is the political heir to Donald Trump’s incendiary, conspiratorial, oftentimes racist political style, and record of her past positions—dismissing school shootings as staged, threatening Muslim members of Congress, backing QAnon, objecting to the certification of the election results even after the Capitol riots—are driving a wedge through the GOP.