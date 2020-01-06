Pelosi Says House To Vote On War Powers Resolution To Limit Trump On Iran

In an attempt to curb President Trump’s power to strike Iran, the House of Representatives will vote on a war powers resolution this week, according to Financial Times.

What Happened

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Sunday that the House “will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”

“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” said Pelosi in the written statement.

“It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days,” she added.

Why It Matters

Pelosi’s announcement comes as President Trump escalated his war rhetoric against Iran and threatened attack on 52 targets if Iran retaliates for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Trump also threatened Iraq with sanctions after Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel U.S. troops from the country on Sunday.

Pelosi’s Concern

Pelosi expressed her concerns over the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. This action endangered our service members, diplomats, and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.” Pelosi said in her letter.

“As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution,” she added.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

