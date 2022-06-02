Pelosi says legislation on gun violence to go to U.S. House floor next week
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nancy PelosiSpeaker of the United States House of Representatives
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the chamber will vote next week on legislation addressing gun violence.
"This package, which we will vote on next week, will make an enormous difference in our fight against gun violence," Pelosi said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas)