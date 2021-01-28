Pelosi says more security needed for U.S. Congress against 'enemy within'

FILE PHOTO: Barbed wire surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu

By Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday lawmakers would probably need more funding for security as the "the enemy is within" the House, following a warning by the Homeland Security Department of heightened threats.

The Senate is preparing to conduct its second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech Jan. 6 before hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. Five people, including a police officer, died in the violence.

The Department of Homeland Security did not cite specific threats in its bulletin, which was issued on Wednesday, but it did say some "domestic violent extremists" may feel emboldened by the Capitol rampage.

"We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives," Pelosi said.

Asked what she meant when referring to the "enemy within," Pelosi said: "It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and who have threatened violence against other members of Congress."

More than 30 lawmakers signed a letter on Thursday calling for greater protection in their districts. They highlighted that threats against members of Congress have spiked in recent years, with the Capitol police investigating 4,894 threats in the fiscal year ending September 2018, more than five times as many as the 902 in 2016.

While top members of Congress have security details, most lawmakers do not.

Most changes members sought, including allowing them more flexibility in using their office budgets to cover security expenses, had already been made Pelosi said. She said that more probably needed to be done.

Congress, which had been easy for the public to visit compared to other Washington institutions like the White House, has put in place heightened security measures since the Jan. 6 attack.

Ahead of Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, 8-foot-high (2.4 m high) fencing went up around the Capitol building and more than 20,000 National Guard troops descended on Washington. Thousands of the troops are expected to stay in the capital through March.

Some lawmakers have bristled under the increased security measures, such as a metal detector put in place for lawmakers to go through on the House floor. Last week, Republican lawmaker Andy Harris was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the House floor.

Another Republican lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has also come under scrutiny this week for social media posts in recent years before she took office that supported violence against Democratic politicians, including Pelosi.

Pelosi said she would be meeting with retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore for a security review of the Capitol complex later on Thursday.

In testimony given to the House Appropriations Committee, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, said she believed it was likely that Capitol security must change going forward.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Doina Chiacu and David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)

Latest Stories

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • As Democrats take control of Senate, these 10 senators will shape the agenda

    From Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to Judiciary Committee head Dick Durbin, these are some of the new leaders of the Senate’s most powerful panels.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • TV crew threatened with arrest for asking Marjorie Taylor Greene a question at town hall

    GOP congresswoman has held three events this week, but said reporter’s questions were ‘disruption’

  • Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

    Vice President Kamala Harris can’t beat the work commute. Asked what her first job would be, as she strolled the Inauguration Day parade route with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Harris told a reporter, “Walking to work.” Harris moved into Blair House the day after the Jan. 20 inauguration, said spokesperson Symone Sanders.

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Video resurfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

    In a video that was recorded before she was a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen harassing David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

  • Biden turns the page on Trump's Israel-Palestine policies

    The Biden administration laid out its Israel-Palestine policy at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of repairing ties with the Palestinian Authority.Driving the news: According to the new policies, the U.S. will resume aid to the Palestinians and reopen the PLO office in Washington and the consulate in Jerusalem.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Biden administration will oppose annexation, settlement building and the demolition of Palestinian homes by Israel, and incitement and payments to terrorists by the Palestinians.One of the key players in drafting those policies, Hady Amr, will also have a key role in implementing them as the State Department's deputy assistant secretary for Israel-Palestine. Amr is highly respected by Palestinian officials, who see him as a balanced actor. * Amr’s job at the State Department is his fifth executive branch post. He previously served at the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. * Under Obama, Amr served as deputy special envoy for economics and Gaza, working with the special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, Martin Indyk. * One of Amr's teammates from that period was Julie Sawyer, the new director for Israel-Palestine on Biden's National Security Council.What to watch: The Biden administration is not planning to appoint a special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. * The issue will be handled mostly by the State Department, which means Amr could have significant influence. * It remains to be seen who will be picked as assistant secretary for Near East affairs and ambassador to Israel.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • 47 Best Housewarming Gifts to Celebrate a New Home

    Everything they need to put the horrors of moving behind themOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. judge blocks deportation freeze in swift setback for Biden

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked a move by new U.S. President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of many immigrants for a 100-day period, a swift legal setback for his ambitious immigration agenda. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump in the Southern District of Texas, issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the policy nationwide for 14 days following a legal challenge by Texas. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which halts the deportation freeze while both parties submit briefs on the matter.

  • Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticized Iran's hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week's prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems.

  • Pelosi Scolds GOP Leadership for Tolerating Rep. Taylor Greene: ‘The Enemy is Within the House’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) blasted Republican congressional leadership after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) was given a spot on the House’s Education Committee. Greene has received criticism in recent days after video emerged of a 2019 incident in which the future representative harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros. Observers also discovered that Greene had posted on Facebook in 2018 agreeing that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged,” along with the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Greene also suggested that Pelosi be executed for treason in a Facebook post, and “liked” other comments calling to execute FBI agents. In comments to reporters, Pelosi suggested that House lawmakers may need additional security because “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” “We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” Pelosi said, when asked to clarify her comments. NEW: Pelosi on House GOP assigning Rep. Greene to Education Cmte.: "Assigning her to the Education cmte. when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary…What could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" pic.twitter.com/z0XIfskO0l — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 28, 2021 Additionally, Pelosi blasted Republicans for allowing Greene to sit on the Education Committee. “What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who are willing to overlook, ignore [Greene’s] statements,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. “Assigning [Greene] to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School; what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi added. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has indicated he is aware of Greene’s statements. “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told Axios on Wednesday.

  • Doctor with terminal cancer kills paediatrician in hostage siege a childrens clinic

    A doctor with terminal cancer killed a female paediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a children's clinic in Austin, Texas. Dr Bharat Narumanchi held hostages in a five-hour siege before killing Dr Katherine Lindley Dodson. Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined. He later came back carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags. Police spokesman Jeff Greenwalt said Narumanchi had recently been given "weeks to live" after a cancer diagnosis. He said: "The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it. And we know that there's no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why." Dr Lindley Dodson, 43, was beloved by patients and their families. Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among her patients, told the Austin American-Statesman: "You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face. "She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting." During the siege a SWAT team used a megaphone to communicate with the armed doctor. A hostage negotiator shouted: "Your life is very important to me. And I know life is very important to you. "You don't deserve to go through this. For all you have done for others. That is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives." Police first sent in a robot and then officers went into the medical office where they found two bodies. They did not comment on how the two doctors died. A police spokesman said: "The SWAT situation has ended. Two subjects have been located and were pronounced deceased."

  • Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a new raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon for job creation. The orders map out the direction for the Democratic president's climate change and environmental agenda and reverse the policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who sought to maximize U.S. oil, gas and coal output by removing regulations and easing environmental reviews. "In my view, we've already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis," Biden told a White House ceremony, noting the threats the nation faces from intensifying storms, wildfires, floods and droughts linked to climate change as well as air pollution from burning fossil fuels.

  • Grandmother ‘overjoyed’ to be outside after receiving Covid-19 vaccine killed in Portland vehicle attack

    Police have not released a motive in the attack

  • Pakistani suspect admits to role in Daniel Pearl’s beheading

    After 18 years of denial, the Pakistani suspect convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a court he played a “minor" role in the killing, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

  • Republicans disavow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'disgusting' comments, give her a committee seat

    "Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem. Again," The Associated Press reports. House GOP leaders urged voters in Georgia's 14th Congressional District to pick someone else in the primary, wary of Greene's QAnon allegiance and documented history of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments. After she prevailed in the primary, they pushed for her victory in the general election. She won. Calls for Greene's ouster from the House started days after she was seated. And Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said Wednesday he will introduce a measure to expel her, following new scrutiny of her social media history. CNN's KFILE got that ball rolling Tuesday. Then the floodgates opened. Greene has called various deadly school shootings and the Las Vegas music festival massacre "false flag" events, questioned 9/11, and endorsed some foul QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories. Marjorie Taylor Greene is into some seriously disturbed stuff here. The conspiracy theory she's promoting, "Frazzledrip," is about Hillary Clinton torturing a baby and wearing its face as a mask. https://t.co/TpW382v9Bg — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 26, 2021 Republican leaders are, once again, appalled. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Greene's posts are "disgusting," have "no place in our party" and "should be looked into," adding that "QAnon is beyond fringe. I think it's dangerous." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called Greene "a RINO," or Republican in Name Only. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said through a spokesman that her comments are "deeply disturbing" and he "plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them." In 2019, McCarthy stripped former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) of all his committee assignments after he expressed support for white supremacists, AP reports. "Greene was named this week to the House Education and Labor Committee." CNN's Erin Burnett called that assignment doubly disturbing, given Greene's dismissal of school shootings, but said McCarthy knows some of the money Greene is raising off her outrages will go to the House GOP campaign committee. Greene issued a weak and incredible non-denial denial of her social media activity, but the "steady stream of revelations" plus "Greene's puzzling defense of herself should make Republicans wonder how long they can put up with this," Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. "We tend to overestimate how much a politician like that can drag down their national party, but Greene's lack of remorse and candor reinforces how much of a loose cannon she could be moving forward." More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemPelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans