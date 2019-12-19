Pelosi says 'people have a spring in their step' after Trump's impeachment

People all across the country have a "spring in their step" after House Democrats impeached President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says.

Pelosi spoke in a news conference on Thursday morning after the House of Representatives on Wednesday officially passed two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"We've been hearing from people all over the country since last night and this morning," she said. "Seems like people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior ... I myself want to say I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus."

While the actual articles of impeachment were being voted on, Pelosi warned Democrats against cheering for their passage, at one point being seen glaring at those who did. She described impeachment on Wednesday as "tragic" while celebrating the "moral courage of the House Democrats."

Trump went after Pelosi in a tweet on Thursday morning, echoing comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) by accusing her of being "afraid" to present her "phony impeachment HOAX" to the Senate.









NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “We’ve been hearing from people all over the country since last night…Seems like people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior.” https://t.co/Y1Sj5wefty pic.twitter.com/7mqy9elMjD — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham calls for Trump's removal from office

The Trump drama is about to get a whole lot weirder

Watch tonight's Democratic primary debate

