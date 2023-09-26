Pelosi says ‘it probably would be a good idea’ if Menendez resigns

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested that it would be a “good idea” if embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D) resigns from his position amid fallout of his recent indictment on federal charges.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside With Jen Psaki,” host Jen Psaki asked Pelosi her thoughts on the recent calls from fellow Democratic lawmakers and leaders for Menendez to resign from Congress.

“I respect their position that they are taking and the charges are formidable, and if in fact we’re going to say that if you’re indicted, you should resign,” Pelosi told Psaki, also noting a similar situation happening in the House involving freshman Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

“But right now, sadly because of the challenges that we face, because the skepticism that exists in our country, about governance about this Republican Party that doesn’t believe in governance, doesn’t believe in science…wants to take down everything in order to give tax breaks to the wealthiest,” Pelosi said. “We’ve got to stay focused on that.”

“And for that reason, it probably would be a good idea if he did resign.”

Pelosi’s remarks comes as other Democrat lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio.) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have called for Menendez to resign from his position after he was indicted on bribery charges Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Menendez, along with his wife, Nadine, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to assist three New Jersey businessmen and their interests in Egypt. Federal authorities also found nearly $500,000 in cash and $100,000 in gold at the couple’s residence during a raid last year.

Menendez, who has denied the allegations against him, reiterated his innocence during a news conference on Monday, saying that he plans to fight the charges against him.

“The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations,” Menendez said at the news conference. “I recognized that this will be the biggest fight yet. But as I have stated through this whole process, I firmly believe that when all of the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

