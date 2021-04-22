Pelosi will allow Republican input on proposed Jan. 6 commission subpoenas

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi wears a mask calling for Washington, D.C., to be made the fifty-first U.S. state, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will allow Republican involvement in approving subpoenas on a proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Hoping to secure Republican backing for the panel, Pelosi told reporters that subpoenas would receive joint approval by the Republican vice chair and Democratic chair, versus an earlier proposal requiring only the approval of the Democrat. Supboenas could also be a approved by a majority of the commission.

"I want this to be bipartisan," Pelosi said at her weekly press conference. "If the price of the confidence that the public would have in this, is to make it harder to get some things done, so be it."

The California Democrat has also agreed to have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans on the commission, after Republicans complained about initial plans to give Democrats full control.

But disagreements remain over the scope of the commission. Democrats want the panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters that left five people dead including a police officer.

Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called for including the civil unrest that swept the country last year following the death of George Floyd.

(Reporting by David MorganEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Star-Telegram’s 3rd NFL mock draft has Dallas Cowboys not repeating miss on Randy Moss

    Jerry Jones has made no secret about his excitement at the thought of tight end Kyle Pitts joining an already-explosive Cowboys offense.

  • Indonesian leader orders all-out effort to find submarine as oxygen runs low

    Indonesia's president ordered an all-out effort to find a missing submarine in a race against time to save the 53 crew, whose oxygen supply defence chiefs said would last only until Saturday. Indonesia sent a helicopter and five ships to search waters north of the holiday island of Bali but found no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, which went missing early on Wednesday during a torpedo drill. “I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, the search and rescue agency and other instances to deploy all the forces and the most optimal efforts to find and rescue the submarine crew," President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Parents organize against 'dangerous' critical race theory in classrooms: Former professor

    Dr. Carol Swain on New York schools facing backlash for a 'woke' curriculum.'

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Fitness expert Denise Austin swears by the 80/20 rule after trying diet fads for 4 decades

    Of all the diet fads of the past decades, the 80/20 diet is the best for sustainable healthy eating, Denise Austin, a home-fitness pioneer, said.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Joe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

    Protesters evidently want all hands on deck in the push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they're now headed to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) nautical home. Advocates for D.C. statehood are planning a protest on Thursday, Politico reported, and they'll be gathering at Manchin's house ... boat. "Yes," Politico writes for those unfamiliar, "[Manchin] lives on a boat docked in the harbor when he's in Washington." Indeed, the boat, Almost Heaven, is "anchored 8 miles south of the Capitol," a Time story described in 2014, going on to note that Manchin "routinely invites senators from both parties out for evening cruises." "I wasn't crazy on buying any real estate in Washington, not at all," Manchin told Time. The Washingtonian may have summed it up by writing, "Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn't like living here." In fact, this ended up sparking a Republican attack ad against Manchin in 2018, which slammed him for his "$700,000 D.C. luxury yacht." That's an assertion PolitiFact gave a "half-true" rating, writing that the boat's "40-foot length would generally qualify it as a yacht, but since Manchin lives there when he is in town, it could be just as easily described as a houseboat" — though he apparently purchased it for $220,000. Either way, it seems Manchin is one lawmaker who at any given moment — including, perhaps, as protesters gather — is always ready to sail away into the sunset. Today I learned from @politico playbook that Joe Manchin’s DC residence is a house boat... pic.twitter.com/oXIzR02irY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Intruder claiming to be Prince Andrew's fiancée allowed into Royal Lodge

    Royal security is being reviewed after a "glamorous" intruder claiming to be "Irene Windsor" was waved into the Duke of York’s home and left to walk freely within the grounds. The smartly dressed woman was allowed through the security gates at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after telling officers she had a lunch date with Prince Andrew, 61, who was home at the time. The guards even paid her taxi fare, it is claimed. The woman spent 20 minutes wandering around the gardens at around 11am on Monday morning before entering the Grade II listed building. She was only apprehended when she asked a member of staff where to find the Duke. The Spanish national, who had flown in from Spain on Saturday, told police her name was Irene Windsor, that she was engaged to the Duke and that she lived there with him, according to the Sun. Maps of the Royal Lodge and other royal residences were reportedly found in the woman's handbag, as well as a cat-shaped self-defence key ring with two sharp prongs. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had been called to the property following reports of a female trespasser. The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act. The force said in a statement: "The investigation into the incident continues, but there was no risk to any individual on the site. Due to the female being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time." The Duke’s police protection was scaled back in 2019 when he was forced to step back from public duties following his Newsnight interview over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although he still has Met Police personal protection, officers are no longer routinely armed. Private security at the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his former wife, the Duchess of York, is funded by the Privy Purse, the Queen's private income.

  • 53 people missing after Indonesian navy submarine 'sinks into 700-meter-deep trench'

    Fears were growing for the lives of 53 people on Wednesday after Indonesia’s defence ministry found oil floating in the sea above a deep-sea trench where a Navy submarine has vanished. The submarine is thought to have sunk into a trough 700 meters (2,300 feet) deep while conducting a torpedo drill, according to local reports. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the hunt, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali when contact was lost. "[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep," First Admiral Julius Widjojono said. Singapore and Australia, who have submarine rescue vessels, have also been asked for assistance. The vessel had been cleared to dive as part of a training exercise before it failed to report back. A total of 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners are thought to be onboard.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s border wall with $5 ladders, report says

    ‘Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional,’ a Texas activist tells Texas Monthly

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new one-year low

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to a fresh one-year low, suggesting layoffs were subsiding and strengthening expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April as a re-opening economy unleashes pent-up demand. But the labor market recovery has a long way to go, with the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing at least 17.4 million people were collecting unemployment checks in early April, a sign that long-term joblessness was becoming entrenched. "While new layoffs have slowed considerably, they are still nowhere near the level associated with a stable labor market," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • 'Normalization of hate:' White nationalist language of America First Caucus sets off new alarms on racism

    Experts say the language in platform of the would-be America First Caucus recalls past and current overtures to white nationalism.

  • Putin warns that anyone who threatens Russia's security will 'regret' it as he amasses 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders

    Anyone who threatens Russian security "will regret their deeds more than they have regretted anything in a long time," Putin said.