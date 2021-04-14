Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Republican Representative of Louisiana Julia Letlow (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 14 April 2021&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Republican Representative of Louisiana Julia Letlow (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 14 April 2021

(EPA)

Nancy Pelosi has insisted that she would have fought back against pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January had they found her amid the riots.

In an interview with USA Today, the House Speaker insisted that had the insurrectionists “would have had a battle on their hands” if they had captured her before she was evacuated.

"Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter,” the 81-year-old said, before jesting that she would have had her four-inch-high stilettos to use as weapons.

Trump supporters breached the Capitol on 6 January as lawmakers were gathered to certify Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, forcing them to evacuate.

While most of Congress took shelter in a secure location on the Capitol grounds, Capitol Police evacuated Ms Pelosi from the Capitol complex entirely.

During the second impeachment of Donald Trump, House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said that was because some of the mob had declared they wanted to kill Ms Pelosi if they found her.

The mob, who were demanding that the election result be overturned, vandalised Capitol property and looted the building, smashing windows and ransacking offices.

A number of rioters were seen searching for Ms Pelosi during the riot, with footage of a man wandering the halls and calling out for her in a threatening manner being shown during the Senate trial.

A now-infamous image was captured of one Trump supporter sitting with his feet up on the desk of Ms Pelosi, who has often been targeted by former president Donald Trump as “crazy”.

During the interview with USA Today, the Democrat explained that she would imminently introduce legislation to harden the Capitol’s security to prevent similar attacks in the future.

She also suggested for the first time that she might move to establish a select committee to investigate the insurrection if efforts to create a special 9/11-style commission failed, the outlet said.

Ms Pelosi called for the independent commission, similar to the months-long probe in the wake of the attacks on 11 September, to investigate the insurrection in February.

Five people died as a result of the violence on 6 January, including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

“The one thing among our members that is consistent is – we must find the truth," Ms Pelosi told the outlet.

Read More

Scottish Labour leader says SNP should focus on Covid recovery

Biden speech - live: President to announce Afghanistan withdrawal

Powell defends Fed's consideration of climate change risks

Recommended Stories

  • Man Serving 12-Year Sentence For Killing Of Girlfriend Handed 40 Years For 1989 Murder Of Wife

    A federal inmate in Virginia serving a 12-year sentence for the 2009 murder of his girlfriend in Washington, D.C. was sentenced last week to an additional 40 years in prison for the 1989 murder of his wife. Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz, 55, was given the maximum sentence on Thursday after pleading guilty to the murder of Marta Haydee Rodriguez-Cruz, who went missing from Arlington in May of 1989. The 26-year-old’s remains were discovered along I-95 in Stafford, Virginia two years later but were not positively identified until 2018, according to the Washington Post. Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's death in November. Charges had been filed against Rodriguez-Cruz in 1989 after his wife told authorities she had been assaulted and kidnapped by her husband. The Post reported that an Arlington County police officer claimed to have seen Rodriguez-Cruz dragging his bound and gagged wife along a street; however, before she was able to appear in court, she disappeared. Authorities have described Rodriguez-Cruz, a former military police officer, as having a violent temper toward women, the Post reported. On the night of February 12, 2009, Pamela Butler, a 47-year-old computer specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency, disappeared after last being seen on the 5800 block of 4th Street in Washington, D.C. While Butler's family had suspected the involvement of Rodriguez-Cruz, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, he was not arrested until April 2017. Months later, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after admitting he’d strangled Butler when, according to her family, she tried to break off their relationship; the reduced charge was on the condition that he would lead investigators to where he'd buried Butler’s body, the Post reported at the time. "If he doesn't get any time, we're fine with that — we just want the body," Butler's brother, Derrick, told the Post in 2017. However, when Rodriguez-Cruz led investigators to the burial location off I-95 in Stafford, the area had been dug up for construction and Butler’s Bones were not found. Other human remains had been found at the site, however, and a DNA test revealed a match with Marta Rodriguez. Soon afterward, Rodriguez-Cruz was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Marta Rodriguez’s autopsy report lists her cause of death as undetermined.

  • Haiti prime minister resigns amid spike in killings and kidnappings

    Joseph Jouthe’s departure comes as Caribbean country also prepares for constitutional referendum and general election

  • ‘No way that dude can be alive.’ Videos show Central Kentucky police shooting suspect

    Friday’s shooting at a Georgetown McDonald’s, in which officers shot and killed what they said was an armed carjacking suspect, appears to have been caught on video.

  • CDC: Vacant middle seats on airplanes can reduce COVID-19 spread by up to 57%

    Keeping middle seats empty on single or twin-aisle airplanes can reduce the spread of the coronavirus from 23% to 57%, according to a study out Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: Delta will be the final U.S. airline to start filling middle seats again on May 1. The company says increased vaccinations and consumer confidence have lowered risks to unblocking middle seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they found: The CDC and Kansas State University researchers used lab modeling to find that the risk of coronavirus exposure dropped between 23% and 57% if middle seats were blocked, compared to the risk when sitting in a fully occupied airplane. A single passenger in the same row and two seats away from a person who tested positive for the coronavirus would be 23% less likely to be exposed to the virus. With blocked middle seats, the spread of the coronavirus would be reduced by 57% across a three-row section with a mix of infected and uninfected passengers.The bottom line: While all major U.S. airlines are requiring passengers to wear face masks, the study finds that masking and social distancing combined are more protective than either by itself. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Northgate Mall in Durham will soon be torn down. Here’s how you can get a piece of it.

    Food court signs? Check. Mall holiday decorations? Those are here, too. Everything at Northgate Mall is up for auction.

  • Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

    The reality star filed back in February

  • Widow Says Her Late Husband Murdered A Mother And Son Who Vanished In 2002

    An Arkansas woman has allegedly confessed to authorities that her late husband murdered a mother and son who have been missing for nearly two decades. Barbara Krusen told FBI agents during a post-polygraph interview this month that her now-dead husband, Clarence, killed Angela Mack Cox, 20, and her 4-year-old son Thomas Michael Rettew. Authorities believe Clarence Krusen incinerated their remains at Cox's Alton, Missouri farm in December 2002. "[Clarence] had done away with both Angela Mack Cox and Thomas Michael Rettew by killing them and destroying their bodies in a furnace that they had attached to their farmhouse,” Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said in a news release. "She stated when they moved from the farmhouse, he told her the furnace had to go because of what it had been used for.” Barbara Krusen claimed Cox worked on her and her husband’s farm in late 2002. She alleged she and her husband had intended to adopt Cox’s son. "Angela later brought her four-year-old son Mikey to their house and they kept him for a while, and they later made arrangements to adopt him,” investigators said in the news release. “She stated that an attorney had drawn up the papers, and she and Clarence signed them," However, the Arkansas mother later had a “change of heart,” which “angered” the Krusens, law enforcement said. "She told Angela she needed to come back and pick up Mikey,” the press briefing added. “That she didn’t want to just be a babysitter." Soon after the mother and son disappeared. “Clarence had told [Barbara] someone came and picked them up,” the press release said. “She stated she did not hear any vehicle come or leave from the residence that night or the following morning.” Clarence and Barbara Krusen relocated to Virginia. In 2004, Clarence Krusen was indicted on gun charges and spent eight years incarcerated in federal prison. He was later gunned down by a co-worker at a tractor-trailer trucking company in Texas in 2012, according to court documents obtained by Oxygen.com. This past week, @FBINorfolk was able to bring closure to a nearly 20-year old #Arkansas cold case. Read how #Fulton County Sheriff's investigators partnered with #FBI agents to solve this mystery: https://t.co/XKV9MhUkfq #ARnews— FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) April 9, 2021 The 4-year-old boy was reported missing by his father, Tommy Rettew in 2002. He was last seen alive in Alton, Missouri on Sept. 1, 2002. “The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been actively assisting investigators to find out what happened to Thomas Rettew and his mother, Angela Mack,” John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division for the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children told Oxygen.com in a statement. “Although this is not the outcome anyone wanted, we are relieved that this family finally has answers. At NCMEC, we know it only takes one person to change the direction of an investigation. NCMEC has assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 348,000 missing children.” Thomas Rettew, pictured left, before his 2002 disappearance, and again on the right in an age-progressed image of him at 17 years. Photo: National Center For Missing And Exploited Children Cox wasn’t reported missing until 2004 when her mother, Lorna Pool, told police in Poteau, Oklahoma she'd last spoken with her daughter on Dec. 11, 2002, according to authorities. "She said she seemed herself, she was happy, and had a sense of humor," the missing persons’ report stated. "She told her she was going to be leaving [Chowchilla, California] to go pick up Mikey from Clarence Krusen in Alton." The FBI declined to comment on the investigation when contacted on Monday. “We defer to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas,” spokesperson Sydney Erhardt told Oxygen.com.

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • Capitol Police Officer Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Death Of Ashli Babbitt

    The 35-year-old pro-Trump protester was shot by an officer while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside of the Capitol during the insurrection.

  • West Virginia lures remote workers with $12,000 cash, free access to outdoor activities

    West Virginia is offering remote workers $12,000 in cash to relocate to Morgantown, along with free outdoor gear rentals. See the program details.

  • Twins accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released from house arrest

    The Null brothers are among 14 men facing terrorism charges stemming from what officials say was an attempted plot to kidnap Michigan's governor.

  • This Retro Steve McQueen-Inspired Triumph Scrambler Lets You Channel the King of Cool

    The limited-edition bike has been painted to look like the TR6 the actor rode in "The Great Escape."

  • More airlines fill middle seats — going against CDC advice to reduce COVID-19

    The number of people traveling by air has increased substantially, to the highest level since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S.

  • 1976 Chevrolet Cosworth Vega: A Lot More Than A Collectors Car

    Before any of the limited edition Cosworth Vegas were even old enough to collect, automotive journalists were touting the car as one of the most collectible cars ever made.

  • Next-Gen Has JR Motorsports Interested in NASCAR Cup Expansion

    Dale Jr. and Kelley-Earnhardt-Miller have casually discussed the possibility of expansion.

  • Nancy Pelosi said she would have fought the Capitol rioters if they found her: 'I'm a street fighter'

    She told USA Today her security agents managed to evacuate her during the insurrection but she would have fought back if she saw the rioters.

  • Photo of Coinbase’s 2012 founding in a San Francisco apartment goes viral as shares hit $112bn

    Company became first crypto firm to go public and made its CEO one of world’s richest people

  • David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley becomes first plus-size Playboy cover model

    The daughter of David Hasselhoff admits she is promoting a very different body image to that of 'Baywatch'.

  • Ivanka Trump Gets the Pfizer Jab. Her Anti-Vax Fans Are Not Happy.

    via TwitterIvanka Trump broke her post-inaugural social media silence with some personal news: she’s vaccinated. The former presidential advisor announced via Instagram, Twitter, and a statement sent to the AP that she had received her first Pfizer jab. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” Ivanka captioned a photo. In the snap, she wears a tie-dye face mask, white t-shirt and jeans while a nurse in pink scrubs administers the dose. Per the AP, Ivanka received the vaccine in her adopted home state of Florida, where she moved with Jared Kushner and her children after leaving DC. Two sources said that she had the option to get her shot when her father was still in office, but chose to hold off. Ivanka Trump, Miami Beach Bum, Plots Her Next MoveUnsurprisingly, not all fans of the woman whose father consistently downplayed the pandemic and scoffed at basic COVID safety precautions are happy with this news. Her Instagram post has devolved into a deluge of complaints regarding her choice to get the shot. “Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Hell no. Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called vaccine,” another added. The resounding agreement in Ivanka’s comments section, per a few more Instagram users: “Disappointing.”There were similar musings on Ivanka’s Facebook and Twitter announcements. “Love you! But going to decline,” a person wrote on Facebook. Former vice president Mike Pence got his shot back in December via a televised press conference, for which he wore a rather unfortunate short sleeved shirt. Donald and Melania Trump received theirs, too, before leaving office in January—though they did not publicize the event and news broke after President Biden’s inauguration. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pelosi on Jan. 6: 'They would have had a battle on their hands' if the mob had caught her

    In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Nancy Pelosi discusses her first 100 days, including the Jan. 6 mob that was 'setting out' to kill her.