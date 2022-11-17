Pelosi says she will not seek role in Democratic House leadership

Reuters Videos

STORY: U.S. Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday after more than a week of vote counting.The result sets the country up for two years of divided government, as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate.The Republicans needed 218 House seats for a majority which they achieved after a win in California.However, it's still unclear how big their majority will be, especially after the highly anticipated, so-called 'red wave' amounted to a ripple.With control of the House, the Republicans get to decide what legislation is considered and have a bigger role in setting spending policy.The party's current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, now has the challenge of holding his restive caucus together on critical votes.In celebratory comments, he said he would put America back on the right track:"I told you we'd be back. It just took a little while to make it back. Well, good evening. I'm proud to announce the era of one-party Democrat rule in Washington is over. Washington now has a check and balance. The American people have a say in their government, and this new Republican leadership team is ready to get to work to put America back on the right track."On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy and said he would work across the aisle to deliver results. "The American people want us to get things done for them," Biden said in a statement.The conservatives have Biden and his son in their sights, though.In retaliation for the impeachment efforts by Democrats against Trump,Republicans are gearing up to investigate Biden administration officials and the president's son Hunter's past business dealings with China and other countries.On the international front, they could seek to tamp down U.S. military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.