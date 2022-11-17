53

Pelosi says she will not seek role in Democratic House leadership

Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke on the chamber floor Thursday and said she would not seek to be Democratic leader in the next Congress. The announcement came after Republicans won enough seats to take control of the House.

