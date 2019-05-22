Pelosi says she prays for Trump after accusing him of cover-up

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she prays for President Donald Trump after a meeting on infrastructure between Democratic congressional leaders and the president collapsed.

"For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn't ... match the greatness of the challenge that we have," Pelosi told reporters. "He just took a pass."

"I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America," said Pelosi, who earlier in the day had accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up" in stonewalling congressional probes stemming from the Mueller Russia investigation.





(Reporting by Rick Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)