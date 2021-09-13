Pelosi says she's "deeply concerned" about alleged torture of aid worker in Saudi Arabia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she's "deeply concerned" over allegations that an aid worker in Saudi Arabia has been tortured while in detention.

Of note: Pelosi's call comes ahead of an appeal hearing in Red Crescent Society worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan's criminal case, due to be held on Monday.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, per an April statement from the U.S. State Department.

The big picture: Al-Sadhan disappeared after being arrested at the Red Crescent Society office in Riyadh in March 2018, according to the MENA Rights Group.

The rights group alleges that he was "subjected to severe torture and sexual harassment while held in a secret location during his first year in detention.

This includes "electric shocks, beatings that caused broken bones, flogging, hanging from the feet and suspension in stress-positions, threats of murder and beheading, insults, verbal humiliation."

His sister Areej al-Sadhan tweeted her thanks to Pelosi for her support:

Thank you so much Madam @SpeakerPelosi for your continuous attention & support for my family and #HumanRights 🙏🏼❤️



We are very worried about my brother’s safety & health, deteriorating under torture in Saudi detention, while we remain completely deprived of any contact with him. https://t.co/bFBQtMcbBz — Areej Al Sadhan أريج السدحان (@AreejASadhan) September 12, 2021

