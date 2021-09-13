Pelosi says she's "deeply concerned" about alleged torture of aid worker in Saudi Arabia

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she's "deeply concerned" over allegations that an aid worker in Saudi Arabia has been tortured while in detention.

Of note: Pelosi's call comes ahead of an appeal hearing in Red Crescent Society worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan's criminal case, due to be held on Monday.

  • He was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, per an April statement from the U.S. State Department.

The big picture: Al-Sadhan disappeared after being arrested at the Red Crescent Society office in Riyadh in March 2018, according to the MENA Rights Group.

  • The rights group alleges that he was "subjected to severe torture and sexual harassment while held in a secret location during his first year in detention.

  • This includes "electric shocks, beatings that caused broken bones, flogging, hanging from the feet and suspension in stress-positions, threats of murder and beheading, insults, verbal humiliation."

  • His sister Areej al-Sadhan tweeted her thanks to Pelosi for her support:

