Pelosi, Schumer Say Biden Should Run for Re-Election in 2024

5
Joe Sobczyk
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, even as some Democrats are urging the party to elevate a younger generation of leaders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The vision, the knowledge, the strategic thinking is all here,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNN being broadcast Thursday night. “I think that he’s been a great president.”

In the same interview, Schumer said he would support Biden “all the way.”

Biden, who turned 80 last month is already the oldest US president to hold office. He has said he plans to run again, and that he’ll likely make a final decision by early next year.

The Democratic Party’s better-than-expected showing in the November midterm elections — keeping the Senate majority and limiting Republican gains in the House — has bolstered his position as the party’s standard bearer. A number of Democrats before the election sidestepped the question of whether Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024.

Although more Democrats have been backing Biden’s reelection, there still has been a clamor among younger Democrats for a chance to lead. After the election, Pelosi, 82, announced that she would step down as the House Democratic leader.

Biden’s 2020 opponent, Donald Trump, has already announced his intention to seek the presidency again, though his standing in the Republican Party has been eroding since the midterms after some high-profile candidates he endorsed in key races lost.

The former president also is facing a number of potential challengers for the Republican nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Schumer said in the CNN interview that he doubted Trump could win in 2024 because “The American people have gotten wise to him.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer, Pelosi urge Biden to run in 2024: Public has ‘gotten wise’ to Trump

    The top two Democrats in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — urged President Biden to run for reelection in a new joint interview with CNN on Thursday. “I hope that he does seek reelection,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jamie Gangel. “He’s a person with great vision for our country.…

  • Schumer predicts Democrats will control Senate after 2024 elections

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday predicted that Democrats will keep holding on to the Senate through the 2024 presidential elections. “I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star, which is, help people with things that they need help with,” Schumer told NBC News. Democrats fended off the Republicans’ hoped-for “red wave” during…

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapState regulators una

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — House passes spending bill, narrowly avoiding shutdown

    Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The House on Wednesday passed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown, moving the Friday funding deadline to next week and allowing lawmakers more time to pass…

  • Donald Trump Targets Social-Media ‘Censorship’ for 2024 Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump pledged to take on what he called “Silicon Valley censorship” as he makes a third White House run, elevating allegations that the social-media companies have routinely censored conservative voices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally:

  • Mark Curry thought he was being pranked during racist incident he livestreamed

    Comedian Mark Curry shares more details about the tense racial profiling encounter he experienced at a Colorado hotel Friday.

  • President Biden says he plans to visit Africa, as China's influence grows

    Biden finishes the U.S.-Africa summit at the White House announcing a visit in 2023, after working to rebuild ties to African leaders.

  • Peru Political Crisis Threatens to Widen Latin America Rifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s political crisis is threatening to widen rifts in Latin America, with the administration of President Dina Boluarte saying late Wednesday that it had received the backing of governments in Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay and Costa Rica.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps

  • Florida father, son who ran ministry arrested over alleged $8 million PPP loan fraud

    Officials arrested two members of the Edwards family, which allegedly tried to use a fraudulent $8 million PPP loan to buy a house in Orlando, FL.

  • Investigation underway after student’s arrest at Winston-Salem State University goes viral

    Winston-Salem State University is investigating an incident featured in a viral video that occurred in a classroom as campus police […] The post Investigation underway after student’s arrest at Winston-Salem State University goes viral appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mexico’s Senate Approves Bill to Trim Election Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate approved a bill backed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that would make changes to parts of the electoral process, a partial win for the president in the lead-up to the 2024 election that will determine his successor.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Ral

  • Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Reign is Over, James Gunn Writing New Film

    Gunn announced plans for a new feature film about Superman, but said Cavill will not return

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • Portrait of Nancy Pelosi unveiled

    A portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled in Washington, D.C.

  • Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ mother shares major fear as Moscow police review 22,000 cars

    Follow the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students

  • LGBTQ nightclub shooting survivor tells House committee hateful rhetoric incites violence

    James Slaugh, a survivor of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. He said that hate speech from leaders can cause shootings like the recent one in which five people were killed.

  • New details revealed in attack on Paul Pelosi

    Prosecutors presented more evidence on the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband including police body camera footage.

  • Jimmy Fallon Teases The Perfect '90s TV Star For 'Superhero' Trump's Campaign

    'The Tonight Show' host pondered the theme of the former president's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" video.

  • Florida Pushes Bill to Tame Storm-Driven Rise of Insurance Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s legislature passed a bill that would create a state-backed reinsurance fund and attempt to ease litigation costs that have pushed a homeowners-insurance market already contending with monstrous storms toward the brink.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With

  • Paul Pelosi attacker: There's 'evil' in Washington

    The man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was "evil in Washington" and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified. (Dec 14)(AP video by Terry Chea)