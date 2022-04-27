Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik Wasson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met on Tuesday to discuss possible legislation to reduce gas prices, according to a Democratic aide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The meeting comes as Democrats turn their focus to inflation, the top concern of many voters ahead of the midterm elections that could push Democrats out of power in the House and Senate.

Leaders are hoping to pass legislation dealing with gas prices before the end of May but would need Republican cooperation in the Senate to do so. The GOP is pushing for expanded fossil fuel production domestically, something progressive Democrats may be unable to support.

Schumer this week has been talking about moving a bill that would beef up the Federal Trade Commission‘s ability to stop gas price manipulation.

“There is something deeply wrong, deeply wrong, about seeing the largest oil and gas companies in the world drench top executives and wealthy shareholders with cash while Americans are struggling at the pump,” Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor.

“Democrats are also discussing – and will consider – other potential action to beef up the FTC’s ability to crack down on price gouging in industries, including the oil industry. We will have more to say on this as the week progresses,” he said.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that the House hopes to vote on a gasoline price bill in the coming weeks. A gas-tax holiday is on the table as well as other elements to address supply chain issues, he said.

A House panel earlier this month held a hearing to excoriate executives of six oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP America Inc., accusing them of exploiting the war in Ukraine and a surge in crude prices to reap windfall profits at the expense of American motorists.

(Adds Jeffries in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Military landlord mistreated service members even after investigation began, says Senate panel

    One of the military’s largest private housing contractors continued to mistreat service members living in their housing units even thought it was investigation, according to a bipartisan report released by a Senate subcommittee Tuesday morning. The company, Balfour Beatty Communities, which operates housing communities at 55 military bases across the country, ultimately plead guilty to…

  • Military housing company put families at risk even after pleading guilty to fraud

    One of the largest providers of privatized military housing is accused of continuing to put the health and safety of military families at risk, even after the company pleaded guilty to fraud in a federal investigation.

  • FTSE outperforms as gas prices soar after Russia cuts supplies to Poland

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly revenue miss of the pandemic after the war in Ukraine hurt YouTube ad sales, leaving investors rattled as the global economy sputters. Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said it was too early to predict when sales slowed by the war may pick up and warned that the strengthening U.S. dollar would hurt sales even more in the current quarter. Alphabet shares, which were up nearly 90% over the past two years, fell about 2.5% after the results late on Tuesday.

  • C$ hits 6-week low amid European energy supply uncertainty

    The Canadian dollar on Wednesday weakened to its lowest level in more than six weeks against its safe-haven U.S. counterpart, as investors grew more worried that Europe's economy could tip into recession. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. For the Canadian dollar, "the primary driver right now is risk aversion," Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

  • Democrats mull how to fight amid latest GOP culture wars

    Republicans are going on the offensive on LGBTQ issues, with the White House and its allies struggling to unite around a response. Republicans have leaned into “culture war” issues in recent years, choosing as their latest front legislation in Florida and elsewhere that polices discussion in schools about gender and sexual orientation. While the Biden…

  • Wine trade faces supply chain, war fallout after record year - OIV

    Supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine could curb global wine trade after it rebounded last year to a record level as countries eased coronavirus-related restrictions, international wine body OIV said on Wednesday. World wine trade, as measured by total exports, increased by 16% in value to 34.3 billion euros ($36.15 billion) and by 4% in volume to 111.6 million hectolitres (mhl), with both indicators marking all-time highs, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said.

  • Foster Farms, temp agencies owe millions to workers over COVID sick leave, says state

    The ruling announced Tuesday by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office affects almost 3,500 employees who worked on a temporary basis.

  • India’s Biggest IPO Attracts Norway’s Wealth Fund, GIC

    (Bloomberg) -- India is in talks to sign up Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and GIC Pte as anchor investors for the country’s biggest initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as the government presses ahead with the sale despite a volatile market.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says

  • Op-Ed: Jesus said to pray in a 'closet,' not on the 50-yard line

    A football coach praying on the field after every game breaches the "wall of separation" and violates the spirit of prayer itself.

  • A new ‘Dream Big in Small Town NC’ sweepstakes means you could win a trip to the mountains

    Scoop: Visit North Carolina initiative aims to boost economic recovery for NC’s small towns, just in time — we could all use a weekend getaway.

  • Soy Oil Soars to Record as Indonesia Expands Palm Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean oil futures climbed to an all-time high in Chicago as global vegetable-oil markets face increasingly strained supplies with Indonesia’s export ban on crude palm oil. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay De

  • VA Adds 9 Respiratory Cancers to List of Conditions Related to Post-9/11 Burn Pit Exposure

    The designation will fast-track access to benefits and health care for roughly 100 veterans whose claims previously were denied.

  • Walmart+ bumps up fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon, adds 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations

    Walmart+ will soon make it easier for its members to save money at the pump. The retailing giant will boost its fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon.

  • Sarah Palin faces formidable opponent in Congress run: Santa Claus

    The bearded city council member in North Pole, Alaska, backs Bernie and champions child welfare. Could his new workshop be in Washington? Santa Claus – yes, that’s his legal name – is in the running for Alaska’s only congressional seat. Photograph: Courtesy Santa Claus Sarah Palin announced her candidacy for Alaska’s only congressional seat this month, entering a race with dozens of candidates. She certainly brings name recognition to the contest – but another contender may have her beat in that

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Highway cameras would be deployed in St. Clair, Madison counties, if Pritzker signs bill

    Rep. LaToya Greenwood, an East St. Louis Democrat, said she wouldn’t be sponsoring the measure if she believed it would be misused.

  • Biden’s Last Pick to Run Gun Bureau Has a Warning for the New Guy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyBy President Joe Biden’s own account, former federal prosecutor Steve Dettelbach has a tough-on-crime record of getting “violent criminals off the street.” He’s an attorney with decades of experience tackling organized crime and corruption, and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to his previous role as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.But Dettelbach has yet to experience the intensity of his next challenge: confirmati

  • Russia warns of "real" nuclear war risk

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the threat of a nuclear conflict and the outbreak of World War III is "real" amid the war in Ukraine. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Sanders calls on Biden to cut Amazon out of U.S. federal contracts

    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called for President Joe Biden to issue an executive order to cut off federal contracts to Amazon.com Inc until the e-commerce company stops what he described as "illegal anti-union activity." "As you may know, Amazon, one of the largest and most profitable corporations in America, is the poster child as to why this anti-union busting Executive Order is needed now more than ever," Sanders said in a letter to Biden, which was reported earlier by Politico. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City recently voted to form the first union at the second-largest U.S. private employer.