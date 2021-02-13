Pelosi scoffs at 'cowardly' Senate Republicans

After Donald Trump is acquitted in impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffs: "What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job." (Feb. 13)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: But what we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job, respect the institution in which they served. Imagine that it would be vandalized in so many bad ways that I won't even go into here and that they would not respect their institute, that the president of the Senate, Mike Pence-- "hang Mike Pence" was the chant and they just dismissed that. Why? Because maybe they can't get another job.

But why I came over was because I listened to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell, who, when this distinguished group of House managers were gathered on January 15 to deliver the Articles of Impeachment could not-- we're told it could not be received because Mitch McConnell had shut down the Senate and was going to keep it shut down until right until the inauguration.

So for him to get up there and make this indictment against the president and then say, but I can't-- I can't vote for it because it's after the fact-- the fact that he established-- the fact that he established that it could not be delivered before the inauguration.

- [INAUDIBLE].

NANCY PELOSI: He even hedged on that. Remember when he talked about-- when he talked about incitement? He said he didn't think this rose to a level? So he was hedging all over the place. I don't know whether it was for donors or what.

--let everybody off the hook. All these cowardly senators who couldn't face up to what the president did and what was at stake for our country are now going to have a chance to give a little slap on the wrist? We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don't censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.