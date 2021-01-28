Pelosi Scolds GOP Leadership for Tolerating Rep. Taylor Greene: ‘The Enemy is Within the House’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) blasted Republican congressional leadership after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) was given a spot on the House’s Education Committee.

Greene has received criticism in recent days after video emerged of a 2019 incident in which the future representative harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros. Observers also discovered that Greene had posted on Facebook in 2018 agreeing that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged,” along with the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Greene also suggested that Pelosi be executed for treason in a Facebook post, and “liked” other comments calling to execute FBI agents. In comments to reporters, Pelosi suggested that House lawmakers may need additional security because “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.”

“We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” Pelosi said, when asked to clarify her comments.

NEW: Pelosi on House GOP assigning Rep. Greene to Education Cmte.: "Assigning her to the Education cmte. when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary…What could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" pic.twitter.com/z0XIfskO0l — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 28, 2021

Additionally, Pelosi blasted Republicans for allowing Greene to sit on the Education Committee.

“What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who are willing to overlook, ignore [Greene’s] statements,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

“Assigning [Greene] to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School; what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi added.

Story continues

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has indicated he is aware of Greene’s statements.

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told Axios on Wednesday.

More from National Review