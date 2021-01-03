Pelosi secures 4th term as House speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will retain the speaker's gavel for another two years after she received a narrow majority of votes during Sunday's election on the House floor. Pelosi secured 216 votes, which turned out to be just two more than she needed, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) picked up 209. The victory marks Pelosi's fourth term as speaker.

Five Democrats defected — Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who was not eligible for the role of House speaker, while Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). However, the other three lawmakers, Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), all voted present rather than for another person, which in this case means their votes didn't count against the tally, so they didn't threaten Pelosi's majority.

Several Democrats who opposed Pelosi's last bid in 2019 backed her this time around, which wound up making the difference.

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Trump begs Georgia secretary of state to overturn election results in remarkable hourlong phone call

    "There's no way I lost Georgia," Trump said. "There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

    Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end. Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year.

  • Senator Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky was vandalized on Saturday morning. The incident comes after McConnell blocked a vote to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 even after President Donald Trump publicly backed the increase. McConnell argued that a standalone bill for $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans had “no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.”

  • Donald Trump pleaded with Georgia secretary of state to find votes to overturn Biden win

    Donald Trump put pressure on Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, it has been reported. A recording of an hour-long call between Mr Trump and fellow Republican, Brad Raffensperger, was leaked to the Washington Post. In the call Mr Trump pleaded with Mr Raffensperger to “find” the 11,779 votes which enabled Mr Biden to win the state. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Mr Trump is reported to have said. "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state." Mr Trump confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he had spoken with Mr Raffensperger a day earlier.

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said. Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • Cruz, 10 GOP senators to oppose electoral votes 'unless and until' an 'emergency 10-day' audit

    Cruz, 10 GOP senators to oppose electoral votes 'unless and until' an 'emergency 10-day' audit

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led a group of senators and senators-elect who issued a joint statement Saturday declaring they intend to reject presidential electors from battleground states during the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 "unless and until" an emergency 10-day audit of election returns is completed.> BREAKING: Ted Cruz is taking it a step further saying on 1/6/21 he'll demand: "Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory & fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states..."> > — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 2, 2021In all, 11 senators signed the statements, joining Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who announced his plans to object last week.> Signers: > Cruz > Johnson > Lankford > Daines > Kennedy > Blackburn > Braun > Lummis > Marshall > Hagerty > Tuberville > > Joining Hawley, that makes at least 12 GOP senators set to vote against accepting Biden's Electoral College win> > — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 2, 2021President Trump and his allies have hurled allegations of widespread voter fraud since his November defeat. There's no evidence to back up the claims, and Trump's legal team, as well as other Republican groups, have had dozens of lawsuits rejected by courts at every level, including the Supreme Court.Still, Trump now has members of both the House and Senate willing to object to the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Per Axios, if both a representative and a senator object to an individual state's results next week, the House and Senate will head to their chambers and vote on whether to uphold a challenge.Although there's support for doing so in the Republican Party, the movement seems unlikely to garner enough in either chamber of Congress. The House has a Democratic majority and even if the GOP still holds the Senate by Jan. 6, several Republican senators have expressed opposition to attempts to overturn the Electoral College results, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Read more at Axios.

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Mystery surrounds whereabouts of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who vanished from own reality TV show

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who hasn’t been seen in public for several weeks after criticising China’s financial regulatory system, has now disappeared as a judge on a TV talent show that he created. Mr Ma was absent from the final of “The Apprentice”-style “Africa’s Business Heroes”, a show that offers budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a share of US$1.5 million (£1.1 million) in prize money. Mr Ma was originally due to be part of the panel that judged contestants’ business ideas. But he was replaced as a judge by an executive from Alibaba, the ecommerce company that he founded, in the November final. His photograph has also been taken down from the judging webpage and he was left out of a promotional video, according to the Financial Times, which also reported that broadcast of the final has been delayed until the spring. The paper cited a spokesperson for Alibaba as saying that Mr Ma could no longer be part of the judging panel “due to a schedule conflict”. One of China’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mr Ma appears to have fallen foul of its leaders after he criticised the country’s regulators and its state-owned banks in late October. In a speech in Shanghai, he called for reform of the regulatory system, which he said was stifling innovation. About a week later, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ordered a US$37 billion initial public offering of Ant Group, a financial technology firm co-founded by Mr Ma, to be suspended. Mr Ma reportedly hasn’t been seen in public since then. In late December, Chinese authorities announced an investigation into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour, and ordered Ant Group to restructure its operations to meet regulatory guidelines. Chinese authorities are trying to tighten oversight of the country’s financial sector, but are also seen as wanting to rein in the huge influence of private tech giants. Mr Ma is a popular figure in China, and one of the country’s best-known businesspeople abroad. Formerly an English teacher, he founded Alibaba in 1999, which became China’s biggest online ecommerce company. He stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2019, but is still one of its largest shareholders.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • Pastor killed, two other people injured in Texas church shooting

    The shooting occurred Sunday morning at Starrville Methodist Church, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

  • Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate

    Congress convened Sunday for the start of a new session, swearing in lawmakers during a tumultuous period as a growing number of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the coronavirus surges. Democrat Nancy Pelosi was reelected as House speaker by her party, which retains the majority in the House but with the slimmest margin in 20 years after a surprisingly strong GOP performance in the November election. Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader.

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Coronavirus: India approves vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Oxford/AstraZeneca

    It aims to inoculate some 300m people this year in one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns.

  • ‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

    The plot thickens for the woman dubbed the “Soho Karen.” The woman, identified as Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly attacked and accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone just over a week ago at a New York City hotel apparently has a history of unlawful behavior. As previously reported by theGrio, Ponsetto made headlines after Grammy-winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold posted an Instagram video of her hastily accusing his teenage son of taking her cellphone while in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan where the Harrold’s were staying.