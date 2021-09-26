Pelosi sets Thursday vote on passage of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

FILE PHOTO: Senators Arrive to Vote on Amendments to Infrastructure Bill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the chamber will vote on passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the surface transportation authorization expires," Pelosi said in a letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German election: Exit polls show close race to succeed Angela Merkel

    BERLIN — The first exit poll from Sunday's German elections showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in a dead heat at 25%, leaving the race to succeed Angela Merkel too close to call.The state of play: A second exit poll showed the SPD narrowly ahead. That's the one televisions displayed at SPD headquarters in Berlin, where the room erupted into cheers. Official results will roll in throughout the evening.Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, México (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been cleared, an undetermined number of migrants remained in Ciudad Acuña, afraid to step foot in the streets after Mexican immigration agents raided a small hotel and ringed a similar camp on the Mexican side with agents.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Democrats to raise cap on Biden’s IRS transaction data proposal

    Democrats plan to revise President Joe Biden’s proposal that all bank transactions of more than $600 be reported to the IRS as banks and privacy advocates come out against the plan.

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

    When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, their citizens thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity. “Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding that Poland “will fight the Brussels occupier” as it fought past Nazi and Soviet occupiers.

  • Greg Abbott Won’t Support Exception in Abortion Bill for Victims of Rape, Incest

    The Republican governor apparently thinks survivors who've been impregnated by rapists will be relieved to hear about his anti-rape task force

  • Moderates and progressives soften negotiating stances as Pelosi predicts major progress on Dems' agenda

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill on ABC's 'This Week.'

  • Liz Cheney mocks Trump over bizarre insult: ‘I like Republican presidents who win re-election’

    Republican tweets picture just of George W Bush after Trump pac sends out image that spliced Cheney with former leader Representative Liz Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment over the Capitol attack. Photograph: Jim Bourg/AP One of the less dignified spats in US politics rumbled onwards on Sunday, as the Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney responded to a bizarre insult from Donald Trump. “I like Republican presidents who win re-election,” Cheney tweeted, with a pictur

  • Donald Trump said that he did 'pretty much the opposite' of what Dr. Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic

    In the interview with Real America's Voice, Trump also claimed that there were no issues with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians

    Three Supreme Court justices delivered the same plea in rapid succession in recent days: Don’t view justices as politicians. The call by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett for the public not to see court decisions as just an extension of partisan politics isn’t new. The outcome in each could fracture the court along ideological lines, with the court's six conservative justices chosen by Republican presidents prevailing over its three liberals nominated by Democrats.

  • Former Arizona AG Slams Cyber Ninjas 'Grift' In Botched Vote Audit

    “They’re in it for the money,” said Republican Grant Woods.

  • Miami police chief compares actions of some commissioners to Cuba’s Communist regime

    On the eve of an emergency commission meeting that threatens to shorten his already brief tenure in Miami, Police Chief Art Acevedo broke a brief silence and penned a scathing eight page memo that is likely to play a big part in Monday’s showdown.

  • Law Expert Wonders Why A Grand Jury Isn't Mulling Sedition Charges Against Steve Bannon

    Bannon boasted on his "War Room" podcast that he told Trump before the Jan. 6 insurrection: "You need to kill this administration in the crib."

  • India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. “We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged between Afghanistan and India. India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's “proxy terrorist” group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups.