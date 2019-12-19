Pelosi shuts down Democratic applause after impeachment vote with a glare

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday night glared at Democrats applauding while the House made history by voting to impeach President Trump.

After announcing that the House had adopted the article charging Trump with abuse of power, Pelosi put up her hand and warned Democrats against cheering, as some could be heard beginning to do so.

The House speaker had opened the debate on Wednesday by describing impeachment as "tragic," and Axios reported Democrats were instructed ahead of the vote, "Don't cheer, keep it solemn."

Still, when Pelosi announced the approval of the second article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress, she once again quickly shot her hand up as some cheering could be heard off camera.

"Pelosi is determined to avoid anything that could look like gloating," CNBC's Eamon Javers observed.

Speaking after both articles were adopted, Pelosi said she "could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats."









The moment that Nancy Pelosi announces President Trump has been impeached for abuse of power, before gesturing to House Democrats not to applaud. pic.twitter.com/HDOFuuu21N — Axios (@axios) December 19, 2019

