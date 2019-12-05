(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the House will move ahead with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and top Republican Doug Collins have both mentioned a hearing next week focusing on the impeachment report’s evidence and conclusions, but they didn’t provide details.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Says She Doesn’t ‘Hate’ Trump (11:14 a.m.)

Pelosi told reporters she doesn’t hate Trump and that the impeachment effort is unrelated to politics.

Asked if she hates the president, Pelosi responded, “I don’t hate anyone,” and that as a Catholic she resents having the word attributed to her. “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she said.

“I think he is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence,” the speaker said. “I think he is cruel when he doesn’t help our Dreamers. I think he is denial about the climate crisis.”

“However, that’s about the election,” she said, while impeachment “is about the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump’s conduct regarding Ukraine is related to her contention that “all roads lead to Putin,” Pelosi said. “Who benefited form our withholding military assistance? Russia.”

Pelosi also told reporters she has asked the chairmen of six House committees to make recommendations about the articles of impeachment.

She wouldn’t say whether the articles will include any conduct that was investigated by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and gave no hint on when the House might vote on impeachment.

Judiciary Plans Next Hearing on Monday (10:54 a.m.)

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Monday to receive presentations from lawyers for the House Intelligence and Judiciary panels.

Nadler said his panel will hear from lawyers for Democrats and Republicans on each committee.

Trump Campaign Aide Calls for ‘Fair Trial’ (9:46 a.m.)

Trump’s campaign chairman says Democrats “should just get on with” impeaching the president “so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose the swamp for what it is.”

“We are less than a year away from election day 2020 and Democrats can’t possibly explain to the American people why they want to take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of voters,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in an emailed statement.

He said Pelosi, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Joe Biden’s son Hunter should testify at an impeachment trial.

Democrats to Draft Impeachment Articles, Pelosi Says (9:18 a.m.)

Pelosi said Trump’s actions are a “profound violation of the public trust” and she is asking committee chairmen to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit,” she said.

Pelosi said Trump “abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security” and said he did it “in exchange for an announcement of an investigation of his political rival.”

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic,“ said the speaker, who started her statement by reading the opening words of the Declaration of Independence. “His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution.”

“Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” said Pelosi, who did not say how soon the House will act.

Trump Says ‘Do It Now,’ Send Case to Senate (8:25 a.m.)

Trump asserted on Twitter Thursday that Democrats “have no impeachment case” and urged the party’s lawmakers to move quickly to bring charges against him so the nation can move beyond the matter.

“If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” the president said in a pair of Thursday-morning tweets shortly before Speaker Pelosi was due to make a statement on the status in the inquiry.

Trump said Democrats “have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country.”

Pelosi’s office hasn’t said what her statement will entail, but it’s possible she could offer a timeline for House consideration of any articles of impeachment the Judiciary Committee might draft.