Pelosi speaks for first time after attack on husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking out for the first time since her husband was brutally attacked. She said it's going to be a "long haul" and "we have to be optimistic."
Yuichiro Chino via GettyAutoimmune disorders cause the body’s own defense system to attack normal, healthy cells. They can also leave people vulnerable to diseases—resulting in more severe and deadly infections. But they may not be all bad news—new research suggests that one autoimmune disease might actually provide protection against COVID-19.In a paper published November 3 in the journal PLOS Genetics, researchers from King’s College London discovered that a gene linked to lupus, or systemic l
This comes as U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense negotiations in recent weeks over the unprecedented plan to put a price cap on sea-borne oil shipments, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5 - to ensure EU and U.S. sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine do not throttle the global oil market. Intermediary trades of Russian oil that occur at sea must still fall under the cap, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. However, if a cargo of Russian oil has been refined into petroleum products such as gasoline, then it can again be traded at sea without being subject to the cap, the report added.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s, acting days before Californians finish voting on whether to enshrine increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Laura Miner was convicted in 1949 of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. “I can still hold my head up, and I respect myself because my conscience is clear," she wrote while serving her prison sentence.
Prepare to be terrified! Chilli the pug is the "most unhinged dog criminal" and he very much has "scary dog privilege."
A study by the Heritage Foundation found local Democratic officials and Soros-backed prosecutors are responsible for the rising violent crime rates in otherwise red states.
Style influencer Adrienne Reau has gone viral on TikTok for buying a $1,000 micro-miniskirt from Diesel, an Italian fashion brand.
A major pileup involving about 100 vehicles left multiple people injured and dozens of drivers stranded early Friday morning as Denver woke up to its first measurable snow of the season. Denver7's Jessica Crawford spoke to one of the drivers involved who tells us what he experienced earlier Friday morning.
"What do you think it's communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this?"
There was a small royal family reunion last night and there’s a brand-new portrait to prove it. Yesterday evening, King Charles and and Queen Consort Camilla hosted a reception dinner to celebrate the sporting athletes who won the gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images And other royal family members decided to join in on the party: Prince Edward (the Earl of Wessex), Princess Anne (the Princess Royal and Charles’s sist
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest for the postseason, not for [more]
The judge, who wasn’t happy with a request to delay the case until next October, also was incredulous that the Blue Springs man was dropping his child off at the school bus during the virtual hearing.
Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Friday it will field two full-time trucks in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as it transitions to Chevrolet. Chase Purdy will pilot the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. Additionally, Jack Wood will compete in at least 10 races behind the wheel of […]
And joked that she's like a brother to him.
VIKTORIIA ANDRIEIEVA - FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 13:09 Ukrainian artillery units fire special agitation shells in the direction of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast. There are instructions inside those shells on how to surrender to Ukrainians, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported.
Jim Cantrell was one of the first team members working with Elon Musk at SpaceX. This is his advice to Twitter staff about their new boss.
(Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest: Mu
The artist formerly known as Kanye West reportedly demanded Adidas relocated Yeezy staff to work at a remote Wyoming ranch which closed within six months.