Scalise Says He'll Find Place for Trump Speech: Shutdown Update

(Bloomberg) -- The partial shutdown of the government entered its 26th day with no public signs from President Donald Trump’s White House or Congress of any negotiations to end it.

Scalise Says He’ll Find Place for Trump Speech (3:01 p.m.)

The No. 2 House Republican said President Donald Trump should deliver his State of the Union speech even if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi objects because of security issues related to the shutdown.

“There are no security concerns that have been raised, and it has nothing to do with that,” said Steve Scalise of Louisiana. "I’d encourage the president to still come and we’ll find a place for him to speak.”

Earlier in the day, Pelosi of California wrote a letter to Trump saying the security demands for the speech “require weeks of detailed planning with dozens of agencies working together to prepare for the safety of all participants.” She pointed out the Secret Service and Homeland Security Department are among the agencies that lack funding.

-- Jack Fitzpatrick (Bloomberg Government)

Nielsen Says U.S. Ready to Secure State of the Union (2:36 p.m.)

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said her department and the U.S. Secret Service are “fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union” address scheduled for Jan. 29.

Nielsen’s statement, made Wednesday on Twitter, followed a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to President Donald Trump suggesting that the address be postponed because of security constraints from the partial government shutdown.

Chances for a Deal? Maybe When ‘Donkeys Fly’ (2:09 p.m.)

GOP Senator John Kennedy dismissed a bipartisan effort to urge President Donald Trump to open the government for several weeks to clear the way for talks on border security.

"You know when that’s going to happen? When you look outside your window and see donkeys fly," said Kennedy of Louisiana. "It’s not going to happen."

"You can have your own opinions about President Trump, but I think most fair-minded people would have to agree he’s a smart man. And he’s not going to agree to open it back up and then have Speaker Pelosi say, ’Thank you very much, you get nothing.’"

Kennedy suggested Trump could come to the Senate to deliver the State of the Union address if Pelosi cancels it in the House.

-- Steven T. Dennis

Sanders Calls White House Meeting ‘Constructive’ (1:26 p.m.)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said “the president and his team had a constructive meeting with bipartisan members of the problem solvers caucus.”

Seven Democrats -- including New Jersey’s Josh Gottheimer, co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, and Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, a member of the group -- attended the meeting, according to a statement released by the group. The lawmakers in a statement said they “look forward to continuing this conversation.”

Democrats Stick With Pelosi on Ending Shutdown (12:15 p.m.)

Seven Democrats who are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus were meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday but said they were sticking with the rest of their party to insist talks on border security move ahead only after the government is fully reopened.

The meeting was convened at the request of the White House as Trump and his aides are trying to drive a wedge between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and rank-and-file Democrats. Trump has insisted that any deal to reopen the government include $5.7 billion for a border wall, which Pelosi has rejected.

The group -- Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Anthony Brindisi, Thomas Suozzi and Max Rose of New York, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas and Dean Phillips of Minnesota -- released a statement before the meeting largely following Pelosi’s line: the government must be reopened for negotiations to begin.

--Sahil Kapur

Senators Attempt to Break Shutdown Deadlock (11:56 a.m.)

Two senators are attempting to get Republicans and Democrats to sign on to a letter asking President Donald Trump to reopen the government while lawmakers take a few weeks to draft and consider border security legislation.

Senators Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, and Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, are circulating the letter in the chamber in another attempt to break the impasse that has shut down parts of the government. It calls on Trump to join lawmakers in backing a three-week stop-gap measure to extend current government funding to enable some time for lawmakers to craft and vote on a bipartisan agreement “that addresses your request.”