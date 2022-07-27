Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Newt Gingrich
    Newt Gingrich
    American politician and former Speaker of the House
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched her political career being tough on China -- a new congresswoman who dared to unfurl a pro-democracy banner in Beijing's Tiananmen Square during a 1991 visit with other U.S. lawmakers shortly after the student massacre.

More than 30 years later, her interest in traveling to Taiwan presents a powerful diplomatic capstone. It has also contributed to tensions at the highest levels in Washington and Beijing among officials who worry a trip could prove provocative.

As the U.S. balances its high-stakes relations with China, whether Pelosi will lead a delegation trip to Taiwan remains unknown. But what is certain is that Pelosi's decision will be a defining foreign policy and human rights moment for the U.S. and its highest-ranking lawmaker with a long tenure leading the House.

“This is part of who the speaker is,” said Samuel Chu, president of The Campaign for Hong Kong, a Washington-based advocacy organization.

“This is not a one-time, one-off publicity stunt,” said Chu, whose father was among those who met with Pelosi and the U.S. lawmakers three decades ago in Hong Kong. “Thirty years later, she's still connected.”

Pelosi declined to disclose Wednesday any update on her plans for Taiwan, reiterating that she does not discuss travel plans, as is the norm, for security reasons. The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, confirmed that he was invited to be a part of Pelosi's bipartisan delegation but is unable to join, though his office said he believes the speaker and other Americans should be able to visit Taiwan.

The Biden administration has declined to publicly weigh in on the rumored visit, though the military is making plans to bolster its security forces in the region to protect her potential travel against any reaction from China. While U.S. officials say they have little fear that Beijing would attack Pelosi's plane, they are aware that a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety.

It all comes as President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, and the potential Pelosi trip is looming over the conversation.

"There’s always issues of security," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, declining Wednesday to talk directly about the speaker's potential travel.

Not since Republican Newt Gingrich led a delegation to Taiwan 25 years ago has a U.S. House speaker, third in line to the presidency, visited the self-ruling region, which China claims as part of its own and has threatened to forcibly annex in a move the West would view unfavorably.

More than just a visit overseas, Pelosi's trip would signify a foreign policy thru-line to her long career in Congress as she has increasingly pointed the speaker's gavel outward expanding her job description to include the role of U.S. emissary abroad.

Particularly during the Trump administration, when the former president challenged America's commitments to its allies, and now alongside Biden, the Democrat Pelosi has presented herself as a world leader on the global stage — visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Pope Francis at the Vatican, and heads of state around the world.

“She absolutely has to go,” Gingrich told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday about Pelosi's potential trip.

“She has always had a very tough position going back to Tiananmen Square. And this is one of those places where she and I actually sort of agreed,” Gingrich said. “I think for Nancy to back down would be an enormous blow to Taiwan, and it would be a very dangerous signal, trying to appease the Chinese Communists.”

Pelosi has indicated the value she sees in her potential visit leading a delegation of lawmakers from the U.S.

"It’s important for us to show support for Taiwan,” Pelosi told reporters at her news conference last week.

"None of us has ever said we're for independence, when it comes to Taiwan. That's up to Taiwan to decide.”

Pelosi was newly elected to Congress when the tanks rolled in to Tiananmen Square in 1989 against the pro-democracy student protests.

Two years later she joined more veteran lawmakers on the trip when they were briefly detained by police after unfurling the pro-democracy banner that read “To those who died for democracy in China,” trailed by news cameras.

“We've been told for two days now that there's freedom of speech in China,” she said in one video clip at the time.

The trip had a “deep and abiding” impact on Pelosi and became foundational to her style of leadership, Chu said.

Pelosi advocated for human rights in China by working against Beijing in 1993 as it eyed hosting the summer Olympics and she opposed its bid for the 2008 games. Pelosi sought over the years to link China's trade status with its human rights record, working to ensure China's entry to the World Trade Organization come with oversight.

Pelosi has often made physical gestures challenging China, including in 2009 when she hand-delivered a letter to then-President Hu Jintao calling for the release of political prisoners.

“China is a very important country,” she said upon her return days later recognizing the 20th anniversary of Tiananmen Square in a speech in Congress, and outlining the significance of the country's relationship “in every way” to the U.S.

"But the size of the economy, the size of the country, and the size of the relationship doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t speak out,” Pelosi said. “I have said that if we don’t speak out about our concerns regarding human rights in China and Tibet, then we lose all moral authority to discuss it about any other country in the world.”

In Congress, lawmakers of both parties have rallied around Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, viewing the delegation's trip as an important diplomatic mission as well as an expression of a co-equal branch of the U.S. government.

“I understand all the sensitivities in the world, here's the one stark fact: If we allow the Chinese to basically tell us who can and cannot visit Taiwan, then Taiwan will be isolated," said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “We can’t let the Chinese do that. Now, she’ll have to judge whether or not it makes the best sense at this time.”

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Chuck Schumer, Joe Manchin Announce Agreement On Tax And Climate Bill; Legislation Includes 15% Corporate Minimum Tax

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that they have reached a deal on a massive bill that includes climate and energy initiatives as well as a 15% corporate minimum tax. The agreement surprised reporters, as Manchin several weeks ago indicated that he would not support key aspects of Joe […]

  • Pentagon chief gave Pelosi security assessments but won't comment on Taiwan

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday he had spoken with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and given her a security assessment but any comments about a trip she might make to Taiwan would have to come from her office. China has issued stern warnings to U.S. officials about Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Pelosi has not confirmed a potential trip to Taiwan.

  • Slain journalist's family wants full US-led probe

    The niece of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh says Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused her face-to-face appeal for any help initiating a U.S.-led investigation into the killing of the veteran reporter, a Palestinian and U.S. citizen. (July 27)

  • Real-life Lord of War who inspired Nic Cage film offered in prison exchange for Brittney Griner: Report

    Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the Merchant of Death, has reportedly been offered in a prisoner exchange that would send WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S.

  • Hong Kong should ditch China-imposed national security law: UN panel

    Chinese and Hong Kong officials have repeatedly said the law, imposed by Beijing in 2020, was vital to restore stability after the city was rocked for months by sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019. The committee, which monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) by state parties, released its findings on Hong Kong following a periodic review. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is a signatory to the ICCPR but China is not.

  • ‘That wasn’t how last night was supposed to end,’ says Kate McCann after fainting during debate

    Kate McCann, the journalist, has said she is “fine now” after fainting while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday night.

  • Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving

    Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. The cut in supplies, flagged by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced the capacity of Nord Stream 1 pipeline - the major delivery route to Europe for Russian gas - to a mere fifth of its total capacity.

  • Russia says it is pulling out of the International Space Station from 2024, ending decades of collaboration with NASA

    Russia will focus its efforts on building its own space station, Roscosmos director general Yuri Borisov said.

  • DR Congo protests: Anti-UN anger rages amid war crime warning

    The death toll rises to 17, including three peacekeepers, as a third day of demonstrations continue.

  • High-speed pursuit ends in fatal crash in High Springs with 1 dead

    The fire department sent out an alert on social media that first responders are on the scene and that the roadway was closed temporarily.

  • Department of Justice investigates Donald Trump as part of Jan. 6 probe

    Officials familiar with the Jan. 6 investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol tell CBS News that the Department of Justice is asking witnesses questions before a grand jury about the communications and actions from Donald Trump and his campaign, as first reported by the Washington Post. Chief justice correspondent Jeff Pegues has the latest.

  • Biden set to speak with China's Xi on Thursday

    The scheduled call between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan.

  • Iranian tanker to retrieve oil cargo confiscated by U.S. this week

    ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker anchored off the Greek port of Piraeus is expected this week to retrieve part of its cargo of oil confiscated by the United States and sail back to Iran following a Greek court ruling, government sources said on Wednesday. The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States. "The (Greek) Supreme Court's ruling... is in Iran's favour," a Greek government official said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

  • Biden to talk trade and Taiwan with Xi: sources

    STORY: In a bid to manage fraying relations with China, a long-discussed call between U.S. President Joe Biden and leader Xi Jinping is expected to take place this week.That's according to sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday who said the call would take place Thursday.But a long list of disagreements weigh heavy on ties between the world's two largest economies, from trade to Taiwan.Washington is seeking to ease U.S. dependence on Chinese-made chips, with a new bill providing more than $50 billion in subsidies as well as tax credits to chips manufacturers, in order to ease a shortage that's disrupted multiple industries.That's as China ramps up its own efforts to produce home-grown chips.Biden on Monday urged for the bill's passage and met virtually with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin, Medtronic and Cummins."We watched China go from 2 percent to 16 percent, and China’s goals as they recently stated is 25 percent. They need to produce 25 percent to become fully self-sufficient. It is no wonder China is watching this bill so closely and actively lobbying U.S. businesses against the bill.”The impending call also comes as Beijing delivers heightened warnings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a possible visit to Taiwan .A trip by Pelosi would be the first by a House Speaker since 1997.But China claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory.And, it said it is prepared to take strong measures in response should Pelosi visit.Washington adheres to a one-China policy, and so does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.However, it is bound by U.S. law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.The White House has been quick to reiterate that stance has not changed.

  • U.S. says Beijing's South China Sea 'provocations' risk major incident

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday accused China of increased "provocations" against rival claimants in the South China Sea and said its "aggressive and irresponsible behavior" meant it was only a matter of time before a major incident or accident. Jung Pak, deputy assistant secretary for East Asia at the State Department, told a U.S. think tank there was "a clear and upward trend of PRC provocations against South China Sea claimants and other states lawfully operating in the region,” referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • GDP likely to show U.S. economy narrowly avoided recession in the second quarter

    The economy may have shrunk for the second quarter in a row based on the government's official scorecard, but it doesn't mean the U.S. has already sunk into a second recession in three years.

  • Prisons chief deflects blame for failures, angering senators

    With just days left in his tenure, the embattled director of the federal prison system faced a bipartisan onslaught Tuesday as he refused to accept responsibility for a culture of corruption and misconduct that has plagued his agency for years. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, testifying before the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, insisted he had been shielded from problems by his underlings — even though he’d been copied on emails, and some of the troubles were detailed in reports generated by the agency’s headquarters. Carvajal, who resigned in January and is set to be replaced next week by Oregon’s state prison director Colette Peters, blamed the size and structure of the Bureau of Prisons for his ignorance on issues such as inmate suicides, sexual abuse, and the free flow of drugs, weapons and other contraband that has roiled some of the agency’s 122 facilities.

  • U.S. basketball star Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defence argues

    KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -The defence team of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes. Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

  • Hungary's leader rebuked for opposing 'mixed race' society

    One of Viktor Orban's closest associates has resigned in protest over what she called a “pure Nazi" speech given by the Hungarian prime minister in which he railed against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society. It was a rare rebuke from within the governing ranks of the Hungarian leader, who has long been accused by the European Union of eroding democratic institutions and norms. In her resignation letter, published Tuesday by Hungarian media, longstanding adviser Zsuzsa Hegedus compared Orban’s rhetoric to the language used in Nazi Germany.

  • Inside the Chechen plot to circumvent Putin’s war and seek independence

    Chechen resistance forces fighting in Ukraine remember Putin's brutal war in 1999 as they look to launch their offensive in fight for independence.