Pelosi Taiwan trip: Iran, Syria join list of countries condemning controversial visit

Iran and Syria released statements Tuesday joining other Chinese allies condemning the U.S. delegation's visit to Taiwan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on a plane to South Korea on Wednesday following a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier in the day.

China has issued stern warnings against such a visit in previous weeks, including threats from government officials and TV personalities who have suggested a violent response.

Syria and Iran — two allies of Beijing — have issued stern condemnations of the delegation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's house of parliament, with Tsai Chi-Chang, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, Aug. 3, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Central News Agency via Getty Images

The Syrian government condemned Pelosi's visit Tuesday after her trip to Taiwan was confirmed.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called the delegation "an act of hostility which doesn’t match with the international law, and doesn’t respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China."

"Syria recognizes only one China," the ministry clarified.

Syria was joined in their criticism by Iran, whose foreign ministry reiterated the widely acknowledged One China Policy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honor, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aug. 3, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Handout/Getty Images

"The Islamic Republic of Iran views respect to the territorial integrity of countries as the basis of its foreign policy, and support for one-China policy in this framework is unquestionable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday, according to the Tehran Times.

The People's Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has frequently sent planes into the area, testing Taiwan's air defense zone.

The U.S. does not have official relations with Taiwan — also known as the Republic of China — and maintains a One China Policy that recognizes the People's Republic of China as the legitimate successor nation.

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region, as China made it clear that her visit to Taiwan would be seen in a negative light. Handout/Getty Images

Macau — a sea-side city owned by the People's Republic of China and governed similar to Hong Kong as a "special administrative region" — offered their own criticisms of Pelosi's visit.

"U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan territory, China, is a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, which has seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, arbitrary violated the one-China principle, threatened the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and undermined China-US relations", the SAR government wrote, according to Macau Business.

Known for its gambling, nightlife and financial sector — Macau has maintained a stable and peaceful relationship with the mainland.