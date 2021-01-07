Pelosi threatens impeachment if Pence, Cabinet don’t remove Trump by the 25th Amendment

At a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump incited Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and should be removed by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet through the 25th Amendment. Pelosi threatened impeachment if Trump wasn’t removed from office.

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: Because yesterday the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America. The gleeful desecration of the US Capitol-- which is the temple of our American democracy-- and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation's history-- instigated by the President of the United States. That's why it's such a stain. In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people.

I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus-- and the American people by the way.

Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts, which were acts of sedition and acts of cowardice. To those whose purpose was to deter our responsibility, you have failed. You did not divert the Congress from our solemn constitutional purpose to validate the overwhelming election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States.

