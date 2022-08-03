Pelosi trip to Taiwan 'does send a solid message,' Democratic Senator Jon Tester says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, marking the highest level visit by a U.S. official in twenty five years, and appeared with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Pelosi stated in Taipei. “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad.”

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) that while the trip "comes with some dangers," the symbolic visit "does send a solid message that the United States is still in the business of democracy, which I think is important."

Pelosi, who departed from the self-governing island on Wednesday, was not the only member of Congress to visit Taiwan is recent years but was the first Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich (R-GA) in 1997.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, loudly denounced the visit and planned live-fire military drills near Taiwan's coast starting on Thursday.

"All the time I was growing up, I learned about Taiwan... and the fact that these were allies, this country was an ally of the United States and continues to be," Tester said. "But look, you're dealing with a superpower in China that could potentially do some provocative things. And then we'd have to respond. So it has a potential to escalate."

Along with the message of solidarity, Pelosi asserted that a new U.S. chip bill is an opportunity for further cooperation.

"The CHIPS Act will be very, very positive for the United States," Tester said. "I think it'll get more manufacturing, particularly in the area of chips, back onshore. ... I look forward to getting it implemented, getting more manufacturing within our borders, and not have to depend upon other countries for critical supplies, like chips."

Global markets, which exhibited some jitters amid Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, climbed on Wednesday morning after the U.S. Speaker of the House boarded a flight to South Korea.

