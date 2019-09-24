Pelosi calls for official impeachment inquiry into President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday afternoon announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s attempt to get the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Pelosi, who had tried to head off talk of impeachment among her caucus, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as demands mounted for an investigation into Trump’s communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She said the inquiry into what she referred to as a “violation of law” would be run by the heads of six House committees: Reps. Jerry Nadler (Judiciary), Elijah Cummings (Oversight), Adam Schiff (Intelligence), Maxine Waters (Financial Services), Eliot Engel (Foreign Affairs) and Richard Neal (Ways and Means).

“This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” said Pelosi. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Trump responded by tweeting, “Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?” before adding “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

The White House released a statement that said in part: House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks. Their attacks on the President and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their Constitutional duty.

“The Trump Administration will continue to be vigorous in laying out the facts and standing up for the many forgotten men and women who elected him.”

During the past few days, calls for impeachment have grown louder. Seven freshman Democrats, including some from swing districts that Trump won in 2016, published an op-ed in the Washington Post Monday night calling for the president’s impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP, Evan Vucci/AP) More

Invoking their “oaths to defend the country,” the seven signers wrote that the Ukraine allegations “are a threat to all we have sworn to protect. We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government. And that is what we intend to do.”

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., made the case Tuesday on the House floor.

"We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool," Lewis said. "I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay, or to do otherwise, would betray the foundation of our democracy."

The Wall Street Journal first reported that in a July 25 phone call, Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company when Biden served as vice president. According to the newspaper, Trump mentioned the issue eight times. The call is believed to have triggered a complaint by an unnamed official in the intelligence community, which the administration has refused to turn over to Congress, as required by law.



In a letter to colleagues Sunday, Pelosi warned that his administration “will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” if the whistleblower is blocked from appearing before Congress. On Tuesday, Yahoo News reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee was beginning a bipartisan inquiry into the complaint.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said the whistleblower could testify before his panel as soon as this week.



According to the Washington Post, Trump instructed his acting chief of staff and head of the Office of Budget and Management, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine before the conversation with Zelensky.