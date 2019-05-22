Pelosi says Trump's 'cover-up' could be 'an impeachable offense'

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of "a cover-up" moments before he broke off infrastructure talks and held an impromptu Rose Garden press conference to attack ongoing investigations involving him.

"We do believe it’s important to follow the facts, we believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States, and we believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," Pelosi said following a meeting with House Democrats on Wednesday to discuss their investigations of the president.

The president later addressed the speaker's missive, saying, "I don't do cover-ups."

The tense exchange came as a meeting between Pelosi, Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on infrastructure fell apart Wednesday morning. The president told Democrats he would not work with them unless they stopped investigating him.

Pelosi, who has not endorsed impeachment proceedings against Trump, later suggested a cover-up may be worthy of impeachment.

"This is why I think the president was so steamed off this morning, because the fact is: in plain sight — in the public domain — this president is obstructing justice and he is engaged in a cover up and that could be an impeachable offense," Pelosi said at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference.

However, Pelosi went on to say she was unsure that opening an impeachment inquiry would help Congress obtain any more information than it was already getting from its investigations.

"If we thought that we would that’s a judgement that we would have to make," she said.

Before the failed infrastructure meetings, Pelosi had been trying to tamp down a growing clamor from Democrats who want to impeach the president. Many in the party, including some of Pelosi's allies, are saying it's time for Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi did not make the case against impeachment herself during the caucus meeting, said Rep. Gerald Connolly, instead she presided over presentations from the chairmen of the committees who are investigating the Trump administration.

Many members walking out of the meeting insisted Democrats were unified in their approach, but accounts from some lawmakers showed not everyone was on board with the wait-and-see strategy.

Connolly said that Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has long pushed for impeachment gave an update on her committee's investigations before saying the caucus should impeach Trump.

"After she finished a long, long report she quickly said 'we should impeach him' and sat down and everyone laughed," Connolly said.

Lawmakers may have laughed at Waters' attempt to get the conversation going, but a growing number of Democrats view the administration's stonewalling as serious enough to open an impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee which would handle impeachment, said members were" totally unified" in their approach to getting information from the Trump administration "and we all understand this to be an historic moment."

However, he also said "lots of members want to put an impeachment inquiry onto the table and we want to use whatever means are necessary in order to defend the constitution, the rule of law.”

Raskin was one of a trio of senior members who pushed Pelosi to start an impeachment inquiry on Monday after the White House instructed former White House counsel Don McGahn to ignore a subpoena to appear before Congress Tuesday.