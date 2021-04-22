Pelosi has turned House narrow margin into a 'machine': Gingrich
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses the Democrat's push to make Washington, D.C. a state.
Politico management directed staff to avoid referring to the influx of illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border as a “crisis,” in an internal letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. “Avoid referring to the present situation as a crisis, although we may quote others using that language while providing context,” deputy production director Maya Parthasarathy wrote to staff in the letter. “While the sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for the Biden administration and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, it does not fit the dictionary definition of a crisis.” The memo also cautions staff to “Avoid emotive words like onslaught, tidal wave, flood, inundation, surge, invasion, army, march, sneak, and stealth,” which “could portray migrants as a negative, harmful influence.” A Politico newsletter from March stated that the Biden administration “has taken the Orwellian position that the largest surge in migration in two decades is not to be described as a ‘crisis.'” U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that border agents detained 172,331 migrants in March, more than double the number of migrants detained in January. The number includes 18,890 unaccompanied minors, a record monthly total that has overwhelmed the Department of Health and Human Services, which is charged with caring for migrant children and teenagers. The Biden administration has attempted to avoid use of the word “crisis” when describing the surge in migrants at the border. After President Biden described the situation as a crisis over the weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “the president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge…is a crisis,” though Psaki herself had used the term “border crisis” in an earlier unguarded moment.
Congressional Black Caucus members are pressing a narrower strategy, focused on a bill named for the late Rep. John Lewis.
Could Michigan soon have another Romney in charge? While speaking to about 140 Republican National Committee members in Dallas on Wednesday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she has contemplated resigning so she can run for governor of Michigan in 2022, taking on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Politico reports. McDaniel, 48, is a Michigan native whose grandfather, George Romney, was a three-term governor of the state. During the private meeting, McDaniel "grew emotional" when discussing how her two children haven't been able to go back to in-person classes yet, Politico reports, and she accused Whitmer of botching her response to the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear how serious McDaniel is about leaving the RNC to run for governor, and several people told Politico that while she has been considering it, her Wednesday remarks were mostly made out of frustration. A recent EPIC-MRA survey showed that Whitmer's popularity dropped from 56 percent in September to 52 percent in March. RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Politico in a statement that Whitmer has a "dismal record of leadership" and while Michigan would be "vastly better off with a change in leadership," McDaniel has "no desire to do anything other than lead the Republican Party to victory in 2022 by taking back the House and Senate." Should she decide to enter the race, McDaniel has until next April to file.
The left wants to see the former congressman in higher office. But there are limited opportunities in Minnesota, where Democratic incumbents hold both Senate seats and the governorship.
Sin City strip clubs that went dark when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos, clubs and nonessential businesses closed more than a year ago can reopen May 1 at 80% of under strict social distancing guidelines. The rules will allow strip club entertainers to get closer than 3 feet to patrons if the entertainer has received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days earlier or if the dancer tests negative in a weekly virus test. — Viral questions: How long does protection from vaccines last?
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will deliver his party's response to President Biden's joint address to Congress next week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday.Why it matters: The pick is a big deal in the post-Trump GOP as Republicans navigate what the future of the party will look like. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is widely seen as a rising star in the party who is well-liked by pro-Trump Republicans as well more moderate members.The selection comes as Scott is working closely with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on a potential bipartisan police reform deal in the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial.What they're saying: "Sen. Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation. As Sen. Scott likes to say, he is living his mother's American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most," McConnell said."He is a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country," McCarthy added. "Today's Republican Party is a growing coalition of working Americans who value freedom in pursuit of the American dream. No member in Congress epitomizes the essence of today's Republican Party more than my friend and colleague Sen. Scott.""We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," Scott said. "I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."Flashback: The Trump campaign gave Scott a primetime slot during the 2020 Republican National Convention, during which he gave a moving speech on race and achieving the American dream.
On one side of an upcoming Supreme Court case over a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Jersey are two lawyers with more than 250 arguments between them. On the other is Jeremy Feigenbaum, a lawyer for New Jersey who will be making his first Supreme Court appearance. It may be the greatest numerical mismatch in the history of the high court — a David argues with Goliaths story (although this David comes with millions of dollars a year in earnings potential).
Medicago is conducting a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. The company said it would submit safety and efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada's health ministry under a rolling submission as and when it becomes available. Health Canada will not make a decision on whether to authorize any vaccine under rolling review until it has received the necessary evidence to support the candidate's safety, efficacy and quality, the company said.
From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control
Consumer watchdogs have warned that it could unleash predatory loans by enabling "payday" lenders to evade state interest rate caps.
In a new court filing in Maryland, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder maintains that sports banker John Moag has violated a subpoena concerning data on his devices. Such data, Snyder suspects, could relate to those responsible for an online story published in India linking Snyder to infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. The filing was […]
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday that he's ending his three-week hunger strike, one day after his doctors pleaded for him to do so to preserve his life.Why it matters: Navalny's treatment in prison has drawn international condemnation. The U.S. and its Western allies had warned that Navalny's death in the custody of Russian authorities would have serious consequences.The big picture: Navalny began his hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities denying him medical treatment for pain and numbness in his back and leg.Medical experts warned last week that Navalny faced possible kidney failure, and that he would die in "a matter of days." Authorities then said he had been transferred to a hospital in another penal colony, though Navalny's lawyers claimed civilian doctors were still not being allowed to see him.Navalny said in an Instagram post Friday that he had finally been evaluated by doctors whom he fully trusts, and that their words led him to believe he could end his hunger strike.The big picture: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating his parole while recovering in Germany from an attempted poisoning with the chemical nerve agent Novichok — which U.S. intelligence says was carried out by Russian security services.Navalny's supporters organized mass protests across Russia on Wednesday to coincide with President Vladimir Putin's annual "state of the nation" address.Navalny on Friday thanked his supporters — at least 1,800 of whom were detained during protests — and wrote that he does "not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me."
Denver GOP chairman Garrett Flicker filed a ballot initiative Thursday that would cap the number of city-sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness to four or fewer on public land.Residents also could sue the city for failing to remove illegal campsites within 72 hours of a complaint.What they're saying: "What we really seek to do is to stop the unsanctioned camping ... and reinforce the urban camping ban," Flicker told Alayna.Details: The plan would work in conjunction with Denver's sanctioned homeless camps initiative — a program that has relied on private property owners to grant outdoor space and faced resistance from neighbors nearly every step of the way. Flicker suggested the four managed campsites on public property be funded with cash from the new homeless relief tax voters passed in November, estimated to generate $40 million annually. Each campsite would be required to provide "running water, restroom facilities, and lighting," the ballot initiative reads.The other side: The measure would be "extremely punitive" to the unhoused community, said Cathy Alderman, head of public policy at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. "Until we have more sheltering and housing resources available, we shouldn't find ways to penalize people because they are experiencing homelessness," she told Axios. The measure also failed to guarantee the camps would be set up or serviced adequately, she said. Context: An ordinance banned urban camping citywide in 2012, but it hasn't stopped makeshift tent cities from appearing along sidewalks and street corners throughout the city. Opponents argue sweeping away encampments destroys the belongings of those most vulnerable, violates their rights and causes trauma. Supporters — including Mayor Michael Hancock's administration — say deteriorating conditions at campsites threaten public health and safety.The big picture: Hancock's legal team appealed a January order by a federal judge requiring city officials to give a week's notice before clearing out any homeless encampments.The Hancock administration is working to divert 911 calls related to homelessness from police and reroute them toward a "compassion or civilian corps" — though police will maintain a presence during sweeps, Axios first reported in February.
Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, said Friday that he is ending his hunger strike after doctors warned him that his life was in danger. The announcement marks an end to a successful campaign to force the Russian authorities to allow him to see a civilian doctor. Mr Navalny, who has been in custody since January, went on hunger strike more than three weeks ago after the prison administration refused to let him see civilian doctors. The Kremlin’s most formidable critic has complained about severe back pain and numbness in his legs which could be traced back to his near-fatal poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent last summer. Mr Navalny in a message passed by his lawyer and published on Friday said that he is ending his 24-day long hunger strike after reading an appeal from his doctors, saying that unless he stops, “there will be no one left to treat any longer.” “My friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude but I don’t want anyone to suffer because of me,” he said in the message released by his team. In a major push to secure treatment for Mr Navalny, his supporters mounted nationwide protests on Wednesday in nearly 100 Russian towns and cities. In Moscow, several thousand people roamed the city centre for hours, chanting “Free Navalny!” The 44-year-old politician,who was sentenced in February to nearly three years in prison for breaking the terms of his parole, confirmed on Friday that he has been seen by civilian doctors twice and that he got the tests that he needed. He credited the public campaign for getting at least some of his demands met. Mr Navalny, however, is not out of the woods yet. His personal physician and four other Moscow-based doctors, who still have not been allowed to examine him, in a statement on Friday voiced concern about the fact that Mr Navalny does not have access to the right kind of pain-killers, according to the medical files they saw. They also said that Mr Navalny should be moved to a Moscow hospital where doctors could make sure that he can safely exit his hunger strike. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied Russia’s involvement in Mr Navalny’s poisoning and has insisted that Mr Navalny is receiving the medical treatment in custody that he requires.
The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain restricted until May21.
(Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The fate of an effort to recall California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will be announced next week. Sophia Bollag, California politics reporter for The Sacramento Bee, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Caitlin Huey-Burns with the latest on the recall effort, the governor's handling of the state's drought, and whether any Democrats are considering challenging Newsom if the recall moves forward.
"When the cameras and everybody leave, we're not leaving," one activist said. "We believe in this work and we also believe this is a sprint not a marathon. We need to focus on solutions."
Charles Donohoe is the latest to be locked up in recent days while fighting charges of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
Prosecutors on Thursday filed 43 additional charges against the suspect in last month's mass shooting in Colorado, including 10 counts of possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine. Why it matters: The shooting at a Boulder grocery store in March left 10 dead, including one police officer. It is one of several high-profile mass shootings in 2021.The big picture: The new charges include additional attempted murder, assault and weapons charges, per the Colorado Sun. The suspect, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. While possession of high-capacity magazines is illegal in Colorado, it's not yet clear if the suspect bought them illegally. They could have been legally bought in other states, or as AP notes, "people in Colorado can still buy the parts for the magazines at some gun stores and assemble them on their own, at which point it is illegal to possess them."Authorities have said Alissa legally purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the attack.Our thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Despite the new details, the most pressing question remains unanswered: Why? Boulder prosecutors said authorities still don't know why the gunman targeted that store, located about 20 minutes from his home in Arvada.