Pelosi unveils portrait of Title IX icon Patsy Mink

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is not expected to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber as part of potential tariff relief he is considering to fight inflation. "To the best of my knowledge, they're not under consideration, at least as part of the things that the president is currently looking at," Yellen said of the anti-subsidy duties of 11.64% on most Canadian lumber imports. On Monday in Toronto, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested to Yellen at a public forum that cutting the tariffs would be one way to ease inflation and end a long-running trade dispute between the North American trading partners.