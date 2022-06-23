Pelosi unveils portrait of Title IX icon Patsy Mink
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a portrait of the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. (June 23)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a portrait of the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. (June 23)
Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaii, the first woman of color elected to Congress, now has a portrait to honor her legacy at the U.S. Capitol. The portrait will be displayed as part of a series of portraits that recognize members of Congress who've increased diversity and representation in the House. Other portraits include former Reps. Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, and Florence Kahn, the first Jewish woman in Congress.
From California to Texas, temperatures are rising and water levels are falling
Get this oscillating standing fan for 20% off today, just in time to fight off those summer heat waves.
Support from former President Donald Trump didn't translate into victory for candidates in Alabama and Georgia primary runoffs on Tuesday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns takes a closer look at these races and how Trump's endorsements played a part.
The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said. “People were very frightened,” RED Air Flight 203 passenger Mauricio Davis told the Miami Herald. The fire started Tuesday after the MD-82 jetliner's landing gear collapsed on arrival from the Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said.
Israelis are preparing for their fifth election in less than four years. But one man seems jubilant at the prospect: Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores after she became the first Mexican-born woman sworn into Congress on Tuesday – and first Republican in a century from South Texas. She won Texas' 34th congressional district in a special election.
If you’re looking for a fitness routine that’s gentle on your body yet intense enough to kick your metabolism into high gear, you might want to consider a low-impact workout. These types of workouts allow you to participate in high-intensity cardio and strengthening routines without having to endure the joint-jarring motion that happens with moves […]
Prices start at just $39.99.
A Black former worker at Tesla's Fremont, California assembly plant has rejected a $15 million payout from the automaker in a lawsuit alleging racial abuse by co-workers. A judge gave the worker, Owen Diaz, a two-week deadline to accept the award, which had been slashed from the original $137 million jury verdict. Rather than being able to close the book on this one, Diaz's rejection of the award will lead to a new trial.
Russian attacks laid down a curtain of fire Tuesday across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region, almost four months after the Kremlin unleashed its invasion.
As Christians are adopted into a faith community, they cannot be expected to make a pledge to be static because that’s not how life works.
Mr Hannity said he would vape live on air if the FDA banned the products
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is not expected to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber as part of potential tariff relief he is considering to fight inflation. "To the best of my knowledge, they're not under consideration, at least as part of the things that the president is currently looking at," Yellen said of the anti-subsidy duties of 11.64% on most Canadian lumber imports. On Monday in Toronto, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested to Yellen at a public forum that cutting the tariffs would be one way to ease inflation and end a long-running trade dispute between the North American trading partners.
A Washington state jury on Wednesday awarded the Lummi Indian tribe $595,000 over the 2017 collapse of a net pen where Atlantic salmon were being raised.
The exotic animals, native to South America, were found in a U-Haul with two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three Quaker parrots, and three love birds
If you've ever made a dollar store haul, you know you can get much more bang for your buck on certain items as compared to shopping at Walmart or the grocery store. But what's even better than saving...
Russian troops pounded away at pockets of resistance in eastern Ukraine. Ben Stiller meets President Zelenskyy.
Ukraine became a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday, a bold geopolitical step triggered by Russia's invasion that Kyiv and Brussels hailed as an "historic moment". Starting on the long path to EU membership will be a huge boost to morale in the embattled country, as Russian assaults on two cities in the eastern Donbas region move toward a "fearsome climax", according to a Ukrainian government advisor. "Ukraine's future is in the EU," tweeted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after the official announcement.
They're all smiles.