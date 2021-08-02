Pelosi presses White House to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

People camp out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday put fresh pressure on the White House to renew a COVID-19 pandemic-related residential eviction moratorium after lawmakers failed to extend it before it expired over the weekend.

House Democrats made an effort to extend the moratorium implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Oct. 18 but a Republican congressman blocked their bid to pass the measure by unanimous consent on Friday. The moratorium has protected millions of renters who have fallen behind on rent from being forced from apartments and houses.

In a letter to fellow House Democrats, Pelosi urged President Joe Biden's administration to renew the moratorium without congressional action. Pelosi told lawmakers such an extension from the administration would provide more time to expedite distribution of $46.5 billion already allocated by Congress for rental relief. Around $3 billion of that figure has been distributed.

"The money must flow, and the moratorium must be extended by the administration," Pelosi wrote.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to brief lawmakers on the eviction mitigation funds on Tuesday, Pelosi said.

Biden on Thursday called for Congress to extend the moratorium, noting that a Supreme Court opinion last month indicated that legislative approval would be required to do so.

More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, collectively owing more than $20 billion to landlords.

The CDC issued the residential eviction ban in September 2020 after a prior moratorium approved by Congress expired. It had most recently been renewed for a month by the CDC in June before expiring at midnight on Saturday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi urges White House to reinstate expired eviction moratorium

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is urging President Biden and his administration to renew and extend the eviction moratorium after the House failed to secure enough votes to pass legislation to prevent its lapse. Why it matters: Millions of tenants across the country face the threat of eviction after the moratorium expired this weekend. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLast week, President Biden called on Congress to extend

  • Kansas City area couple charged with murder after authorities found buried body

    A Kansas City couple have been charged with first-degree murder, along with nine other felony and misdemeanor charges, after allegedly luring a woman to the man’s home and killing her.

  • Bold snake freaks out homeowner by pressing itself to glass on front door of NC home

    “I would have fainted.”

  • Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

    Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung.

  • Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday, and the Democratic leaders said in a statement that it was now up to President Joe Biden's administration to act.

  • The Latest: Hong Kong updates travel rules to fight virus

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says authorities would reclassify countries into high, medium and low-risk, and update quarantine requirements to favor vaccinated travelers as it seeks to prevent imported coronavirus infections from leaking into the community. Under the new measures announced Monday, only vaccinated Hong Kong residents will be able to return to Hong Kong from countries deemed high-risk. For medium-risk countries, only Hong Kong residents and vaccinated non-residents can return to the city.

  • Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

    Tunisia's leader claimed Sunday that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with Europe. President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll down the iconic Avenue Bourguiba, the main axis in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, a week after firing the prime minister and other top officials and freezing parliament. Many fear Tunisia's fragile democracy is in danger without a clear map of how the president plans to restore democracy.

  • More Afghans will be allowed to resettle in the U.S. as Taliban advances, violence spirals

    The Biden administration has come under pressure from lawmakers and human rights groups to help Afghans who worked with the U.S. during the war.

  • Thousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees, says State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a new program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters exclusively reported on plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets, earlier on Monday. "In light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States," the State Department said in the announcement.

  • Light spotted behind black hole for first time, proving Einstein right

    The discovery proves Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity was right — again.

  • Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

    Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, were expected to ramp up Monday after the Biden administration allowed the federal moratorium to expire over the weekend and Congress was unable to do anything to extend it. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted. On Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

  • An argument led to a shooting outside of an Indianapolis funeral home that wounded 5 people, reports say

    The shooting wounded a 4-year-old, a 16-year-old, and three others who were treated for injuries at nearby hospitals, according to multiple reports.

  • MacKenzie Scott's HBCU giving starkly contrasts with the approach of early white funders of historically Black colleges and universities

    Attorneys George E.C. Hayes, left, Thurgood Marshall, center, and James M. Nabrit, all HBCU grads, successfully sought to defeat school segregation in court. AP PhotoNovelist and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has so far given at least US$560 million to 23 historically Black colleges and universities. These donations are part of a bid she announced in 2019 to quickly dedicate most of her fortune to charity. Scott’s gifts, including the $6 million she donated to Tougaloo College in Mi

  • Severed ties between Missouri police department, community push leaders to incite change

    As cities across the U.S. are changing up policing after George Floyd’s killing, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is left powerless to do much.

  • Senators reveal bill text and introduce $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal after rare weekend session

    It's no longer a framework: Senators on Sunday evening revealed and introduced legislative text for a bipartisan infrastructure deal crafted after months of negotiations among a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

    In a mostly empty conference room at a Virginia cultural arts center, Tara Simmons was looking for someone who might help her stave off eviction. Simmons, a 44-year-old home health aide who lives with her two children and two grandchildren, was only a month behind on her rent. Already enduring health problems, Simmons said she feared she would be out on the street.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat

    The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, i

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.