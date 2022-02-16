Pelosi vows US will fight with Israel 'against terrorism posed by Iran'





Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a congressional delegation and reiterated the U.S.'s steadfast support for the nations' security.

"We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," Pelosi said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

Pelosi travelled to Israel with around a dozen other congressional lawmakers including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Ted Deutch (Fla.) and Barbara Lee (Calif.). Some members will also be traveling to Germany and the U.K.

"Our delegation brings the representation of the congress's bipartisan, bicameral commitment to an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States. Built on mutual security, our economic interest and our common values, our commitment to democracy," said Pelosi.

As Reuters noted, the congressional delegation's visit takes place amid heightened tension between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood.

While she did not address the recent tensions, Pelosi stressed the U.S.'s continued commitment to a two-state solution that "enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors."

During her visit, Pelosi is set to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.