Pelosi vows US will fight with Israel 'against terrorism posed by Iran'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives


Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a congressional delegation and reiterated the U.S.'s steadfast support for the nations' security.

"We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," Pelosi said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

Pelosi travelled to Israel with around a dozen other congressional lawmakers including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Ted Deutch (Fla.) and Barbara Lee (Calif.). Some members will also be traveling to Germany and the U.K.

"Our delegation brings the representation of the congress's bipartisan, bicameral commitment to an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States. Built on mutual security, our economic interest and our common values, our commitment to democracy," said Pelosi.

As Reuters noted, the congressional delegation's visit takes place amid heightened tension between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood.

While she did not address the recent tensions, Pelosi stressed the U.S.'s continued commitment to a two-state solution that "enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors."

During her visit, Pelosi is set to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi hails 'ironclad' Israel-US relations

    American support for Israel remains “ironclad,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Israel's parliament Wednesday, despite deep differences between the nations on Iran, peace with the Palestinians and other issues. (Feb. 16)

  • U.S. House Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives in Israel, vows support on Iran

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States' "iron clad" support for Israel's security. "We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," she said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

  • Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles

    The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah revealed Wednesday that his militant group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in their possession into precision-guided munitions. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah has been working on improving its military capabilities, revealing that last summer, Hezbollah fighters conducted the largest training exercise since the group was formed in 1982.

  • Semi-truck driver suspected of DUI arrested after man killed in crash on I-5 in Milton

    Drivers on northbound I-5 can expect delays near Fife and in Milton due to a deadly collision involving a semi truck and a tow truck.

  • 'People see ghosts': Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley haunting the lane

    'It's a luxury for sure. It changes the game,' coach J.B. Bickerstaff says as the Cavs' two elite big men lead their defensive rise

  • Stocks Keep Falling on Ukraine-Russia News. Why the Dip Will Be Short-Lived.

    What continues to matter most for the prospects for stocks and bonds this year is the path of Federal Reserve policy.

  • Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada's capital

    Ottawa police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began handing out leaflets Wednesday warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. Authorities in yellow “police liaison” vests went from rig to rig, knocking on the doors of the trucks parked outside Parliament, to serve notice to the truckers that they could also lose their licenses and see their vehicles seized under Canada’s Emergencies Act. At least one trucker pulled away from Parliament Hill.

  • Opinion: Iowa supports Israel, and lawmakers can strengthen that stance

    Iowans Supporting Israel co-chairs: Our state's values are worth defending against a movement that seeks to undermine Israel’s existence.

  • Decision on Iran nuclear deal days away, ball in Tehran's court - France

    France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away, but that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the tattered agreement resumed last week after a 10-day hiatus and officials from the other parties to the accord - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - have shuttled between the two sides as they seek to close gaps. Western diplomats previously indicated they hoped to have a breakthrough by now, but tough issues remain unresolved.

  • Zelenskiy urges Ukrainian politicians and business leaders who fled country to return

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged state officials, politicians, and business leaders who have recently left the country to return to Ukraine within 24 hours to show unity with the nation amid fears of an impending Russian invasion. Ukrainian media reported that some lawmakers and top businessmen had fled the country last weekend after the United States, Britain and other Western countries advised their citizens to leave Ukraine urgently. "Return to your people and to your country, which was the source of your factories and fortunes," Zelenskiy said.

  • Ford's Blue Oval City could see 8,000 construction workers on site each day by next summer

    One of the economic development leaders credited with bringing Ford to Haywood County spoke in East Memphis about what's next for the project.

  • Stocks Bounce as Some Russian Troops Return to Base. Expect More Volatility.

    Diplomatic efforts continue today to prevent Ukraine war, Intel buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion, BlockFi lending to pay $100 million over crypto accounts, and other news to start your day.

  • 'Nobody Tells Him What to Do.' Brazil's President Bolsonaro Is Visiting Putin Despite U.S. Criticism

    'The fact that the Americans were so furious with him, that’s what made Bolsonaro want to do it'

  • U.S. Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in crowded GOP primary for Ohio Senate seat

    Portman lauded Timken's work as chair of the Ohio Republican Party and said she's best equipped to keep the seat Republican.

  • Man fires at teens who interrupted argument in Waffle House parking lot, TN cops say

    The gunman was charged with seven counts of attempted murder, police said.

  • USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry to face off for Olympic gold (again)

    At the 2022 Winter Olympics, the USA and Canada women's hockey teams will meet in the gold medal game - it's one of the fiercest rivalries in sport.

  • Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre aside, the real rap against the NFL is enduring and insidious | Editorial

    Do not be dazzled by the lights glinting off Mary J. Blige’s mirrored thigh-high boots.

  • Businessman close to Maduro was DEA informant, records show

    A businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was secretly signed up by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a cooperating source in 2018 and provided agents information about bribes he paid to Venezuelan officials, according to new court records unsealed Wednesday in the closely watched corruption case. Alex Saab forfeited nearly $10 million of his fortune as part of his cooperation agreement with the U.S., which included several meetings with U.S. law enforcement in his native Colombia and Europe. Two months later, he was sanctioned by the Trump administration and indicted in Miami federal court on charges of siphoning millions from state contracts to build affordable housing for Venezuela’s socialist government.

  • Germany to lift COVID curbs in the spring

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with the heads of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to ease coronavirus restrictions in the spring but said the pandemic was not over yet. "After these long two years, we deserve that things somehow improve again and it looks a bit like that's exactly what we have in front of us," Scholz told reporters after meeting the regional leaders. Scholz said optimism about the COVID-19 situation did not mean that the pandemic was over as new variants and a worsening situation could still be expected in autumn and winter.

  • Duke Energy proposes 'cutting edge' electric vehicle pilot program

    Duke Energy plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and American Honda Motor Co. Inc. to recruit 200 electric vehicle owners for the pilot.