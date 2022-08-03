Pelosi Vows US Won’t Abandon Taiwan in Face of China Threats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Samson Ellis, Debby Wu and Sarah Zheng
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Tsai Ing-wen
    Tsai Ing-wen
    President of Taiwan (R.O.C. authorities) and Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged that the US wouldn’t abandon Taiwan, reaffirming US support for the democratically elected government in Taipei despite threats of fresh trade curbs and military actions by Beijing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pelosi made her comments on Wednesday during a Presidential Office ceremony with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen. The California Democrat’s arrival in Taiwan late Tuesday made her the highest-ranking American official to visit in a quarter century, and the most high-profile success in Tsai’s six-year drive to attract greater foreign support and reduce reliance on China.

“We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Pelosi said. “Now more than ever American solidarity with Taiwan is crucial,” she added. “That’s the message we’re bringing here today.”

Tsai said Pelosi’s visit showed Taiwan’s staunch international support in the face of a years-long international pressure campaign led by Beijing, which claims the island as its territory. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” Tsai said, after conferring an award on the visiting US lawmaker.

China has announced trade sanctions and its most provocative military drills in decades in the wake of Pelosi’s visit, which risks sparking a crisis between the world’s biggest economies. President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden last week he would “resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity” and that “whoever plays with fire will get burned.”

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Pelosi’s trip was “a complete farce” and warned “those who offend China will be punished.” Still, China’s failure to follow through on some of the more extreme measures proposed by nationalists to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan left some on the mainland disappointed.

Taiwan shares closed 0.2% higher while China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index advanced 0.4% as of 1:37 p.m. local time.

Pelosi’s vow to stand by Taiwan comes against long-running uncertainty over whether Washington would come to Taipei’s aide to prevent an invasion by Beijing. Washington has faced calls for a clearer commitment to defend Taiwan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which American weapons deliveries have helped slow but couldn’t prevent.

Andrew Gilholm, director of analysis for China and North Asia at Control Risks, said Pelosi’s pledge not to abandon Taiwan was “deliberately vague and rather meaningless.”

“It’s kind of a cost-free statement because it obviously doesn’t reflect administration policy or is a change of policy,” Gilholm said.

Taiwan faced cyberattacks late Tuesday, with the presidential office saying it suffered a 20-minute barrage in the early evening hours that was 200 times worse than usual. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry denounced China’s drills as “armed intimidation” and pledged to respond at the appropriate time.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said at a White House briefing that there’s no reason “for Beijing to turn this trip, which is consistent with long-standing US policy, into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressiveness and military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait.” The US had previously moved an aircraft carrier battle group into the region as part of what it said was a previously scheduled operation.

Pelosi’s trip is the most high-profile among a wave of “unofficial” visits by foreign leaders in recent years, despite successful Chinese efforts to lure away Taipei’s formal diplomatic partners and block it from participating in international organizations. The House speaker touted US legislation that would support the chip industry and said an economic agreement with the US and Taiwan was imminent.

“I just hope that it’s really clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings, that they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan,” Pelosi said, adding that she didn’t want to see “anything happen to Taiwan by force.”

The White House has sought to dial back rising tensions with China, emphasizing that Congress is an independent branch of government. Pelosi is the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich did so in 1997. That came after the last major Taiwan crisis, when China similarly declared drills near Taiwan and lobbed missiles into the sea near its ports.

Under an agreement reached in 1978 to normalize relations between China and the US, Washington agreed to recognize only Beijing as the seat of China’s government, while acknowledging -- but not endorsing -- the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.

The US has insisted that any unification between the island and mainland must be peaceful, and supplied Taiwan with advanced weaponry while remaining deliberately ambiguous about whether US forces would help defend against a Chinese attack. Biden said in May that Washington would intervene in such a crisis, before the White House later clarified he was referring to weapons sales done in accordance with existing agreements.

“Everyone will be extremely conscious of tensions and vigilant for any sudden moves,” Amanda Hsiao, a senior analyst at Crisis Group based in Taiwan, told Bloomberg Television. “This is a moment where all three sides have to tread cautiously to avoid dangerous encounter or misreading during what’s going to be extremely tense period of time.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Markets' moment of truth

    Markets are dealing with dual flashpoints today on inflation and cross-straits tensions. Fed speakers have put paid to market thinking they will lighten their inflation war while, across in East Asia, China has its warheads trained on Taiwan as Nancy Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society. China furiously condemned the trip by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which marked the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years.

  • Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

    A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes Alina Kabaeva, a woman named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said it has frozen Kabaeva’s visa.

  • Tesla Signs Battery-Material Deals in China. The Stock Is Rising.

    Auto makers want to produce a lot more electric vehicles. That will take more batteries, so car companies are lining up all the materials they need.

  • Oil Swings as OPEC+ Decision on Production Takes Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated before an OPEC+ meeting as traders wait to see whether the group will heed or snub a US call to boost crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanWest Texas Interme

  • Georgia’s Gun Laws Are Forcing Atlanta’s Midtown Music Festival to Cancel This Year

    The annual event takes place in Piedmont Park, a public space where guns are permitted and a short-term tenant of that property can't enforce its own ban

  • Will Gabby fall in love on Bourbon Street? A ‘Bachelorette’ spoiler features New Orleans.

    Who do you think Gabby and Rachel will pick in their final rose ceremonies?

  • ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Shares Breathtaking Western-Style Engagement Video

    Bachelor Nation has another wedding to look forward to. Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan announced that he's engaged to Emily Chen. The couple has been dating for a year. Jordan shared a romantic video from a picturesque ranch in Wyoming following the proposal to share the news with his friends, ...

  • Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire

    BERLIN/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a possible ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroeder told Stern weekly and broadcasters RTL/ntv on Wednesday, adding he had met Putin in Moscow last week. Schroeder, chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has criticised the war in Ukraine but refused to condemn Putin.

  • Risks mount from China drills near Taiwan during Pelosi visit - analysts

    As China embarks on an unprecedented six days of military drills surrounding Taiwan, security analysts are warning of mounting risks of escalation even if Beijing seeks to avoid its protests over Nancy Pelosi's visit from sparking full blown conflict. China announced drills in six locations surrounding Taiwan soon after House Speaker Pelosi - a veteran China critic and the third most senior U.S. politician - landed in Taipei on Tuesday night. Taiwan officials said the live fire drills violate United Nations rules, invade Taiwan's territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation.

  • U.S. Air Force plane headed for Taiwan after South China Sea detour

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. Pelosi did not confirm if she was visiting the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own, but sources earlier told Reuters she was expected to arrive in Taiwan's capital Taipei later on Tuesday.

  • Waves community approves repayment plan for lending protocol Vires.Finance

    Layer 1 blockchain Waves, which has been mired in a liquidity crisis, will go ahead with a revival plan recently approved by the community behind its decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Vires.Finance, to allow certain account holders to withdraw funds or keep their positions for later repayment. See related article: Waves’ Neutrino USD loses peg […]

  • Turkish Inflation Is Likely to Exceed 80% and It Has Yet to Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelosi to Meet Taiwan Leader as China Opens Military DrillsTurkish inflation likely accelerated again and may be mont

  • StrideCharge Launches New iPhone-Compatible Charging Cases

    StrideCharge is a patent-pending technology that improves existing wireless charging capabilities.

  • Pelosi's visit to Taiwan leads to new tensions with China

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, on what was Tuesday evening there, increasing tensions between the United States and China, where the visit is being viewed as a provocation.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Nancy Pelosi: What you need to know

    Nancy Pelosi became Speaker of the House in Jan. 2019.

  • Telstra to address competition concerns over Optus' 5G roll-out - regulator

    The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was concerned about Telstra's registration of radio-communications sites in a low-band spectrum, which is likely to have hindered Optus, the local unit of Singapore's Singtel, from deploying its 5G network in Australia. "We do not agree with the ACCC's views that this was potentially anticompetitive," a Telstra spokesperson said, adding, they have filed to de-register several sites citing a potentially drawn out case that could be expensive and time-consuming.

  • Experts: Brittney Griner’s legal defense in Russian court is meaningless

    Whatever is going to happen to Brittney Griner has already been decided at the highest levels, experts say.

  • Australian Prime Minister Sets for Major Climate Win as Greens Pledge Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on the brink of a major policy victory for tougher action on climate change after securing crucial support from the Greens to strengthen the country’s carbon emissions cuts.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised

  • Zelenskyy discusses weapon supplies, grain exports and Russias crimes with Macron

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST 2022, 17:02 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a one-and-a-half hour phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Source: report from the Office of the President Details: The Presidents discussed the resistance to the Russian aggression and the current situation on the battlefield.