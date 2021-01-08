Pelosi wants ‘unhinged’ Trump to be stripped of nuclear codes

John T. Bennett
(Independent)
(Independent)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the Pentagon’s top general about “preventing an unstable” Donald Trump from launching a military conflict or using his assigned codes to launch America’s nuclear weapons.

The bold move was announced by her office Friday in a letter to Housen Democrats under a section titled: “Preventing an Unhinged President From Using the Nuclear Codes.”

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” the speaker wrote. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

The letter was released minutes before she was to join her caucus on a telephone conference to discuss their options for impeaching Mr Trump following the violent and deadly riot carried out at his behest by his loyalists on Wednesday. Five people have died so far after Mr Trump at a rally protesting his election loss urged his backers to “fight” to overturn the results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

