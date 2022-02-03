Pelosi Warns Olympic Athletes against Protesting China at Beijing Games

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned U.S. Olympic athletes on Thursday against protesting China’s human rights abuses while at the Beijing games, noting the high risk of retaliation from the regime.

“Make no mistake — our athletes should participate,” Pelosi said before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. “They’ve trained, they’re disciplined, they’ve dreamed, they’ve aspired, they’ve worked hard. But this year we must celebrate them from home as they compete in China.”

Her comments were first reported by the Washington Examiner.

“I would say to our athletes: You’re there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,” she added. “I know there is a temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that, but I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations and to their families.”

In her statement, she slammed the Chinese government and its practices and the International Olympic Committee for choosing Beijing as the venue given the Chinese Communist Party’s egregious record of violating international norms. She reiterated the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the tournament, but urged athletes to consider the ugly repercussions they could face in the foreign country for speaking out against the CCP while there.

“So, again, participate, let us celebrate from abroad, and don’t risk thinking that there are any good intentions on the part of the People’s Republic of China’s government — because there are none,” Pelosi said.

More from National Review