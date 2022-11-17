Pelosi's passing the gavel

Trailblazing Democrat Nancy Pelosi will step down from House leadership. Feet of lake-effect snow are expected to fall in New York. And the Leonid meteor shower could be extra-spectacular this year.

Pelosi ends run as first female House speaker

Nancy Pelosi made history in 2007 when she became the first female speaker of the House and the highest-ranking woman in American political history. Now, the California congresswoman is stepping back from her role as leader of House Democrats. Along the way, she also made history for what she did on the job. “For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” she said before a crowded House chamber Thursday. Pelosi will remain speaker until Jan. 3, when a new Congress is sworn in and Republicans will have the majority. The latest updates.

👉 A look at Pelosi's legacy: 'Troublemaker with a gavel' makes history.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California holds the gavel as the House votes on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 18, 2019. Pelsoi, the first woman to be speak of the House, is stepping down from party leadership.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives on Nov. 17, 2022.

'Historic' lake-effect snowstorm blankets western New York

The snow has started. A blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury parts of western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books, AccuWeather forecasters said Thursday. The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Keep reading for the frigid forecast.

What's the weather doing at your house? Check your local forecast here.

The Bills might host the Browns in a blizzard. Check out the NFL's most famous snow games.

Taylor Olson clears snow from her car in Erie, Pa. after the region saw its first lake-effect storm of the season overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with about five inches of snow in the city.

Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit

A Florida judge Thursday awarded Gabby Petito’s family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie. The lawsuit is separate from the negligence lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents against Laundrie’s parents. That case is expected to go to trial next August. Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Laundrie, 23, embarked on a cross-country van trip in early July 2021. Petito was later found dead from blunt force trauma near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida before disappearing. His remains were found Oct. 20, 2021, in Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is set up near City Hall in North Port, Fla.

‍💫 A meteor shower worth staying up late for

Stargazers who venture out Thursday night through dawn Friday will get a treat: the peak of the Leonids meteor shower. The annual mid-November shower looks like it's coming from the constellation Leo the Lion (hence their name) in the east, but they should be visible all the way across the sky. And if meteor experts are correct, this year's show should be a good one: Onlookers could see 50 to 200 meteors an hour, AccuWeather said. So if you're headed out, bundle up and be patient. Some tips: Use a lounge chair or blanket so you don't have to crane your neck, get away from city or street lights, let your eyes adjust to the darkness, and plan to spend at least an hour outside. Here's the best time to catch the show.

A meteor from the Leonids meteor shower, visible as a diagonal streak between the fingers of a cactus plant, is seen in this time exposure early Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001, in Tucson, Ariz.

Is student loan forgiveness dead?

President Joe Biden’s plan for mass student loan forgiveness is at the mercy of federal judges, which means borrowers’ hopes for relief are also on hold. The legal delay comes at the same time as the end of a freeze on loan payments approaches, leaving borrowers with questions about whether they will be expected to resume payments in 2023 without wider debt relief. The Education Department and the White House would not say publicly what alternatives they were considering beyond using the president’s executive authority to cancel student loan debt. But there are only so many forms debt relief might take. As hope dwindles, here are Biden's remaining options.

Student debt relief: Biden asks appeals court to intervene, vows Supreme Court appeal.

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

