Pelosi's risky strategy to withhold impeachment from Senate roils Washington

Democrats want to put pressure on individual Republican senators over the issue of calling witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, and they are looking to create friction between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggled Thursday to explain what, exactly, her plan is in delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. She refused to answer questions from reporters who wanted more clarity.

Pelosi said only that she is waiting for the Senate to agree on procedures for a trial, and only then will she send the articles over. She said she wants “a fair trial.”

That means she, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, wants to be able to call witnesses in the Senate trial. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has said he wants to start the trial before deciding on witnesses, but has indicated he would likely try to preside over a speedy trial without any.

Pelosi claimed Thursday morning that she could not pick “managers” — the House members who will argue the case for impeachment before the Senate — until she knows the parameters of the trial. “When we see what they have, we’ll know who and how many we’ll send over,” she said.

But this plan to withhold the articles bubbled up from inside the Democratic conference just in the past few days, and was only discussed as a real possibility the day before the vote to impeach on Wednesday. It’s not clear how fully Pelosi had thought through her decision, or whether her announcement was a short-term play that she doesn’t think will have much political cost.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Thursday. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

The president wants an acquittal, and has said publicly that he wants to have witnesses, while McConnell would probably like to avoid a trial altogether.

“Frankly, I’m not anxious to have a trial,” McConnell said to reporters in the Capitol Thursday.

Trump, meanwhile, spent the morning tweeting about how he wants Pelosi to send over the articles to the Senate, and has made it clear he looks forward to an acquittal there.

Democrats “want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!” the president wrote.

Pelosi may want to use that potential friction between Trump and McConnell to create political pain for them, while forcing Republican senators to decide whether they really favor the calling of witnesses in the trial.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a former Pelosi ally in the House, told Yahoo News in an interview Thursday morning that “this is an important moment to focus public attention on what the proceeding in the Senate will look like” and to make each Republican senator answer for his or her position, since questions of witnesses and procedure have to be approved by a majority of 51 senators.

“We need to have this very open discussion of what constitutes a fair trial,” Van Hollen said. “Members are going to be asked.”

Schumer echoed that point in a floor speech. “In the coming weeks Republican senators will face a choice, each Republican senator will face a choice. Do they want a fair trial? Or do they want to allow the president free rein?” Schumer said. “Each senator must ask him- or herself, do you want a fair trial? Or do you want the president to do whatever he wants regardless of rule of law?”