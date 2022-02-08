Peloton abandons plans to build factory in northwest Ohio as company struggles financially

Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
·2 min read
Peloton announced Tuesday it will not be building its first U.S. factory in Wood County. The company broke ground in August 2021 on what was to be a $400 million plant in Northwest Ohio.
LUCKEY — In a blow to the state's economy, Peloton announced Tuesday it is dropping its plan to build its first U.S. factory in northwest Ohio.

Peloton Interactive announced it is "winding down the development of its Peloton Output Park (POP) manufacturing plan," as part of a series of maneuvers designed to prop up the company's finances.

By ending its plans for the million-square-foot factory in Wood County, Peloton officials estimated that will result in $60 million in restructuring capital expenditures, which is included in the company's revised full year guidance.

The company said in Tuesday's statement that it will rely on third-party suppliers instead of building its own high-tech exercise bikes at the plant that was to open in 2023.

Pelton also revealed it plans to slash 2,800 jobs, or 20% of its workforce.

Peloton: Co-founder steps down as CEO as company slashes jobs, stock tumbles

Mike Jay, director of strategic networks at the Toledo-based Regional Growth Partnership, told the News-Messenger he had just heard the news about Peloton's decision.

Peloton broke ground in August 2021 on the factory about 20 miles southeast of Toledo, touting it as its first large manufacturing plant in the United States and promising 2,200 good-paying jobs in Northwest Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine, using a sports analogy, said "we won" while addressing media and Peloton members during the groundbreaking event at the site of the planned facility, 22671 Pemberville Road in Luckey.

The company had planned to invest $400 million over the next three years with a $138 million annual payroll at the Troy Township plant.

The facility would have been within easy driving distance for prospective workers living in the west end of Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

Peloton: Company denies report it's halting bike, treadmill production as shares plunge

William Lynch, Peloton's president, told the News-Messenger at the ceremony the company was excited about partnering with Ohio, choosing the Buckeye State over other opportunities in Michigan and North Carolina to become the home of the company's first manufacturing site stateside

"(There's) a great employee base, there's a lot of talent here from the auto industry," Lynch said at the time. "This is our biggest manufacturing plant globally."

Lynch had said the Peloton facility would be the central nervous system in the country, connecting with warehouses around the U.S. and retail shops in Columbus. Major thoroughfares linking to U.S. 20 would have allowed the company to ship products around the nation.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Peloton won't build Ohio factory in Wood County amid company turmoil

