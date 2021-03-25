Peloton and Adidas collaborated on a hot new line of apparel—here's where to buy it

Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
·2 min read
Peloton and Adidas collaborated on a hot new line of apparel—here's where to buy it

Two of the biggest names in fitness, Adidas and Peloton, are coming together for a highly anticipated collab that dropped today, March 25. The exercise bike retailer, which skyrocketed in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people rushed to upgrade their home workouts, has teamed up with the beloved activewear brand to create a new line of apparel.

The "performance wear and lifestyle pieces" were designed by top Peloton instructors Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Robin Arzón. While Peloton also offers apparel lines with brands like Lululemon and Nike, the Adidas partnership is the first-ever, instructor-designed collection. "We made this so that anyone can feel confident and empowered every time they wear one of these pieces," Arzón explained in a press release.

The Adidas x Peloton collab consists of 11 activewear pieces, including tank tops, hoodies, T-shirts, sports bras, shorts and joggers. The pieces range from $30 to $85, and are available in men's, women's and unisex sizes from XS to 2X. Want to get your hands on some of the apparel? Here's where you can snag it all when it drops tomorrow.

Where to buy Adidas x Peloton apparel

Elevate your activewear with the Adidas x Peloton collection.
The new line of apparel is currently available on both Adidas.com and OnePeloton.com. It will also be sold in select Adidas and Peloton stores across the country. Some of the top picks are below:

Adidas is also offering fans a chance to win apparel and meet their favorite Peloton instructors, including a one-on-one virtual styling session with either Cody Rigsby or Ally Love. You can enter via Adidas.com.

Shop the Adidas x Peloton collection at Adidas

