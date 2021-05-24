Peloton to build first US factory after supply problems

·2 min read
a woman with a Peloton bike
a woman with a Peloton bike

Peloton is set to build its first US factory after demand for its at-home exercise equipment soared during the pandemic.

The fitness firm's manufacturing facility will begin construction in Ohio later this year, creating about 2,000 jobs.

"We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil," its boss John Foley said.

Production is expected to start in 2023.

Peloton currently produces most of its treadmills and indoor exercise bikes at third-party facilities in Taiwan.

But with gym-goers stuck at home during lockdown demand for its products more than doubled.

The company saw lengthy delivery delays as a global increase in shipping traffic kicked in. It was forced to invest more than $100m (£70.6m) in air freight and to speed up ocean freight to remedy the situation.

It also acquired Precor, a big manufacturer of exercise equipment for gyms and hotels with factories in North Carolina and Washington, to help it keep up with orders.

Mr Foley said in a statement on Monday: "While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the US via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines".

People considering buying its stationary bikes or treadmills (which start from £1,000) will be able to visit the new factory to view the equipment and watch it being made.

The company has come under fire in recent months after it recalled treadmills both in the US and the UK following the death of a six-year-old child and 72 reports of other injuries.

The US consumer products watchdog said they could cause injury or death to adults, children and pets if they were pulled underneath.

Tread machines sold in the UK were also recalled because display consoles could fall off.

Earlier in May, Mr Foley said the firm had "made a mistake" in not recalling the machines sooner.

Peloton shares were down just under 1% on Monday, having dropped more than 30% in the year-to-date.

But in its last trading update, Peloton announced that its total sales had soared by 141% to $1.26bn in the three months to 31 March, in comparison with $524.6m the same period a year before.

The company still expects sales between April and June to hit $915m despite safety concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

    Texas senator who railed against ‘emasculated’, ‘woke’ military culture was excoriated by veterans after endorsing macho power of Russian army recruitment ad

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • Runner-up Brooks Koepka was not happy with the PGA Championship fans who stormed the final hole chasing Phil Mickelson

    Brooks Koepka couldn't catch Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, and at the last hole of the tournament, his knee paid the price.

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will drive the pace car for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race

    McCaffrey will lead NASCAR’s Cup drivers to the green flag to kick off the crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Bitcoin Island: How a Caribbean paradise is creating the world’s first crypto community

    Residents will be able to buy homes and pay for services in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin, Graeme Massie writes

  • Owner defends 9/11 themed bar in Texas

    ‘My goal is very simple. Don’t forget. No more, no less,’ owner of ‘bar9eleven’ says

  • Kevin Spacey set for acting return in Italian film

    It will be the star's first film role since he was accused of sexual assaults, which he denies.

  • Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

    President Joe Biden has announced he will double funding to address extreme weather ahead of concerns the United States will experience a severe hurricane season this year. This decision comes as Mr Biden was set to visit the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday where the president will be briefed on hurricane preparedness for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Ahead of this meeting, the Biden administration announced its plans for how the federal government will address and prepare for extreme weather.

  • OTR: Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it's time to get rid of Republican filibuster

    The senior U.S. senator for Massachusetts is expressing frustration over Mitch McConnell's fight against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Body of missing man found inside dinosaur statue

    Police said a father and son noticed a smell coming from a papier-mâché dinosaur figure.

  • The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold all its shares of Apple and Twitter right before the billionaire couple announced their divorce

    Before the Gateses announced their divorce in early May, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold all its shares of Apple and Twitter stock.

  • Could you have silent diabetes? Here’s how to tell – and what you can do about it

    In my diabetes clinic, I’m so often asked by my patients: “Why have I got type 2 diabetes? My friends are all fatter than me and they don’t have this disease.” The answer is this: we all have a different degree of susceptibility to fat. Type 2 diabetes is caused by an individual acquiring more fat than they personally can cope with – something I demonstrated in my work as a diabetes researcher a decade ago. When it comes to this illness, there is no one size fits all approach to the question: how fat is too fat? This week, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan found the number of people around the world who are living with diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1980. Today, almost half a billion people globally have the disease, and 90 per cent of them have the type 2 version. The frightening part is most don’t even realise it. As someone who has studied type 2 diabetes for many years, these new findings don’t surprise me at all. There’s no mystery surrounding the reason for such an explosion in the condition, which causes the level of sugar in the blood to become too high and can lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke, vision loss and kidney problems: it’s a sickness of modern lifestyles, in which we cook less food from whole ingredients and buy more of it ready-prepared. But the correlation between type 2 diabetes and obesity is less straightforward than you might think (hence those puzzled patients of mine). Almost three-quarters of those with a BMI of over 45 (in other words, those who are morbidly obese) actually don’t have type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of those with the disease have a BMI of under 25, meaning their weight is theoretically healthy. But in the case of these people, crucially, their weight isn’t healthy for them. Our genes determine how much weight each of us can carry before we enter the danger zone, and for some it’s far less than for others. Our diets have changed dramatically in recent decades. As a result, both men and women are approximately 10kg heavier today than they were 30 years ago. The problem is not the hugely obese people; it’s that most people are walking around with a few extra kilograms they shouldn’t have. The finger of blame often points towards ultra-processed foods, and rightly so: these foods are designed to fill us up less and leave us craving more. Thirty to 40 years ago, most people were cooking more meals from scratch, and our shift to prepared food has had a disastrous effect. Exercise plays a part too, of course, but to a lesser degree. If a large man does a good workout, he could still regain all the calories burned by eating some chocolate. Exercise is important for keeping your weight healthy in the long-term, but nothing beats diet when it comes to shedding pounds fast. So how do you know if you’re one of the unlucky many who’s walking around without knowing you are diabetic? The short answer is you don’t. This is a disease that creeps up on you silently, not making itself known until it’s well on its way. If you’re passing more urine than usual, feeling thirsty, tired, or succumbing to more skin infections, then yes you should get yourself checked. But by the time these red flags appear, it’s likely the disease has already been present a while. It is, however, possible to know if you are at risk before the symptoms appear. If you come from a family with a history of the disease, you stand a fair chance of developing it if your weight goes above a certain level. It’s a genetic predisposition, but it never happens unless a person becomes too heavy for their own body.

  • The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

    The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique. That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?" As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted." I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tTimothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film