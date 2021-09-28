Peloton Extends Drop as Amazon Launches Rival Fitness Service

Katrina Lewis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. extended declines on Tuesday following news that Amazon.com Inc. is launching a service called Halo Fitness to rival offerings from Peloton and Apple Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock dropped as much as 5.5% to its lowest level in more than four months. Peloton was already trading lower ahead of the news, participating in a broad selloff of technology stocks spurred by rising bond yields. Apple is down as much as 2.5% on Tuesday while Amazon has slid as much as 3.4%.

Amazon’s Halo membership includes “hundreds of workouts” through an app and can track body composition and sleep patterns, according to the company’s website. Amazon is selling a Halo Band that works with the fitness service.

Peloton is best known for its technology-infused exercise bikes, but it also offers subscriptions to workout programs. It sells a connected fitness subscription for access to classes through its products and a broader digital offering with a variety of workouts like strength training and yoga, according to a filing. In the fiscal year ended June 30, subscription revenue accounted for about 22% of total sales, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Earlier this month, Peloton fell after Apple touted updates to its Fitness+ service during an event.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Another Fitness Company Is Going Public. What to Know About iFit.

    iFit Health & Fitness plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker IFIT. The company is scheduled to price its deal on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

  • Those who invested in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) five years ago are up 205%

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Microsoft Allows Epic Games on Its App Store Without Fee

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it’s bringing Epic Games Inc.’s storefront to its online app store, part of the software company’s policy to allow third parties wide availability on Microsoft’s digital sales platform. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic Das

  • Dow skids more than 500 points lower as rising bond yields spark equity selloff

    U.S. stocks fall sharply Tuesday afternoon, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way down as Treasury yields continue their march higher.

  • How Bad Are Things in China? Goldman Sachs Just Slashed Its Growth Forecast to Zero.

    Production has been halted at a number of factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla, due to widespread shortages.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell according to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Billionaire, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Julian Robertson is […]

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • AMD CEO Sees Chip Shortage Easing in 2022

    AMD's Su says the semiconductor industry is investing aggressively in new capacity, with 20 new factories coming online this year.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p

  • Better Buy: Vanguard Growth ETF or iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF?

    These two large-cap growth ETFs are among the most popular in their class. But there's one key difference between them.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.