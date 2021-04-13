My Peloton ‘girl crush’ brings me much more joy than the gym

Antonia Hoyle
·5 min read
The relationship with the Peloton instructors &#39;feels personal&#39; despite being via a video link - Andrew Fox/The Telegraph
The relationship with the Peloton instructors 'feels personal' despite being via a video link - Andrew Fox/The Telegraph

The beautiful brunette’s body is showcased in the tiniest of crop tops and tightest of leggings. Playing music to rouse me as I wake, she stresses how grateful she is to have me with her. I stare back into her eyes, smitten. Our time together is so precious that, though I may be a quivering wreck when we part, I’m already planning our next encounter.

What started as a minor infatuation with Olivia Amato, my virtual Peloton instructor, has morphed into fully fledged obsession. The attraction isn’t merely physical – although what I wouldn’t do for that tiny waist, that washboard stomach, those steely thighs … but emotional, too. Olivia sees me at my worst and celebrates my achievements with the enthusiasm of a devoted spouse.

OK, I admit, sometimes I cheat. Jess, Ally, Kendall and Tunde are similarly stunning and seem to care just as much. So what if I’ve never actually met these women, and am but a name on their “leaderboard” of disciples, peddling furiously from front rooms around the world at 6am? They’ve turned exercise into a quasi-spiritual experience, the likes of which I never experienced in two decades of regular gym attendance.

So you can keep your communal workout studios, your taped-off water fountains and weight machines surrounded by wipes. My Peloton girl crushes bring me far more joy than I ever gleaned as a gym junkie – without so much as leaving my home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OLIVIA AMATO (@oamato)

Membership of the stationary bike brigade – which includes Rishi Sunak, Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden and Usain Bolt – grew by 172 per cent last year, when the appeal of exercising at home was obvious. And I doubt the hordes who signed up during lockdown will be in a rush to unclip their cycling shoes now gyms are open again. As American businessman John Foley, who co-founded Peloton in 2012, put it recently: “Gyms are pretty challenged, there’s Covid obviously, but when you can get better classes at home that start when you want them to, why would you not do that?” One friend has just had a “Peloton room” built into her loft extension.

Scoff, if you must, that Peloton riders are misguided fools who mistake the £2.1 billion company’s woke capitalism for genuine concern for their well-being; that anyone who forks out £1,750 for an exercise bike and a further £39 a month for the privilege of being able to ride it deserves those pedals putting where the sun doesn’t shine; and that our slavish devotion borders on cult-like blindness. Perhaps we are a cult (although, FYI, our masters refer to us as a family) but I, along with 2.6 million other members worldwide, am fully committed.

Despite criticism of Peloton’s prohibitive pricing, subscription is no more expensive than the average London gym membership, which I relinquished after moving out of the capital in July 2018. Refusing to drive to the local gym from our new home in the countryside, I made do with regular runs, a DIY weights routine and an exercise bike my parents’ friends kindly bequeathed us instead.

Then running caused injuries and solitary bicep curls in the kitchen lost their appeal. When our old exercise bike broke at Christmas I realised it was time for a new routine, and when a friend bought a Peloton my interest was piqued.

My husband and I had saved £2,610 – £45 a month each – on cancelled Fitness First membership since leaving London: enough to cover the cost of the bike and necessary shoes. Unlike a regular gym membership, the £39 monthly Peloton subscription can be split between unlimited family members, and doesn’t just provide bike classes on the screen fixed behind the handlebars, but barre, strength, Pilates and yoga workouts, too.

While the male instructors are undoubtedly attractive – a prerequisite, perhaps, for front-of-house Peloton staff – it is the Stateside female instructors I am drawn to, their punishing classes not all that make my heart race.

Their workout gear – skimpy, cut out, never worn twice – is accessorised with Hollywood-standard hairdos and colour-coordinated make-up that mysteriously doesn’t budge; their motivational mantras a panacea for my aching muscles.

With hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers each (I have 280,000 rivals alone for Olivia’s affection) they are the icons of the digital age but, when their faces are inches from mine, the relationship feels personal and offers proximity I’d never get in a real life spin class – which, incidentally, could set me back £20 a session.

As they persuade me to push myself harder than I thought possible, they bare their souls, opening up with personal stories I won’t repeat here, so as not to betray their confidence. We are a family, after all.

But instead of demanding small talk in return, they tell me I deserve more and can achieve more – on the bike and in life. Lavished with praise as the lactic acid builds, I’m flattered and fuelled to pedal faster. “I see you! Yes, you!” they insist, as I’m gasping for breath. And they do, don’t they?

Related: What gyms must do to thrive in a post-lockdown world

Read more on Peloton

Recommended Stories

  • Eiza González Feels "Sexier Than Ever" On New Magazine Cover

    In the new issue of Shape, Eiza González, currently starring in Godzilla vs. Kong, reveals that she not only embraces her body—cellulite and all—but celebrates it. "So happy to share the May issue for Shape," she captioned a photo of the magazine's cover on Instagram. "We spoke about how the fat on my hip is my favorite part of my body and why I feel sexier than ever when I see my thighs and butt jiggle. Something I never felt in my 20s. A self love journey to womanhood." Read on for 5 key takeaways from the Shape interview, and to see the splashy red swimsuit she wears on the cover. 1 She Embraces Her Body CREDIT: THOMAS WHITESIDEGonzález exudes self-confidence—but she wasn't always so embracing of her body. "Maybe four years ago, I went on a trip with my then boyfriend and got photographed by paparazzi at the beach. You could see cellulite on my leg in the photos, and I was so embarrassed," she confessed to Shape. "Now I feel so sexy when I see my cellulite or my butt — that it's big, with little dimples. I feel so sexy just having a jiggle, or when I sit and my legs create that little fat on the side of my hip. I really do. I feel like a woman, I can move my body, and it makes me feel really empowered, something that I never would have felt in my 20s." 2 She Trains Hard ShutterstockGonzález is a fan of traditional weight and interval training. "This body needs to be happy by exercising, because I feel so good when I exercise. I go between three workouts," she said to Shape. "I do a lot of weight lifting with high weight, low reps — that's something that this Latina butt needs to get toned. I'm also training for a movie"—she's starring in Michael Bay's Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal—"by doing a lot of intervals: cardio mixed with movement." 3 She Has One Cheat Day Per Week Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImageGonzález has one major diet trick: one dedicated cheat day per week. "One day a week, I eat whatever I want. That's my one rule," she said to Shape. "I'll eat brownies. I'll eat pizza. I'll eat all the foods I want to eat because that's what this body needs to be happy." 4 She Cooks Her Own Food Getty ImagesShe also fuels her body with food cooked by her own hands. "This past year, I started finding new recipes and trying to learn how to cook. That really motivated me. I realized that I'm cleaning my system from the inside out, and it really began to show. It was beautiful because I've never felt as healthy as I feel right now," she admitted to Shape. 5 She Also Does Pilates ShutterstockGonzález is also a fan of this celeb-endorsed workout. "I swear by Pilates, and I die by Pilates," she told the magazine. "It works out muscles that I don't work out ever. Like this little one…between my fourth and sixth left ribs."For more from González, see the full interview at Shape.

  • Doing crunches won't get you abs by summer. Try these personal-trainer-approved exercises and some nutrition advice instead.

    Weight lifting and diet are key for strong abs. "If you're eating wrong, it doesn't matter how many sit-ups you do," trainer Irving Hyppolite said.

  • 5 people explain why they quit the keto diet: 'I felt a lot worse than I did better, even after losing weight'

    The high fat, low carb keto diet is popular but unsustainable for some people because of its restrictions, making long term weight loss difficult.

  • Olivia Culpo Brings Back the Dad Shoe Trend in Biker Shorts & a Glowing White Crop Top

    The model joined beau Christian McCaffrey for a sunset bike ride.

  • Pregnant Erin Napier Jokes About Small Baby Bump at 32 Weeks: 'I Know It's Weird'

    Erin and Ben Napier are expecting their second child together, a baby girl, next month

  • Eiza González Says Cellulite Makes Her Feel ‘Sexy' and ‘Empowered’: ‘I Feel Like a Woman’

    "I feel so sexy just having a jiggle," the actress says in SHAPE’s May issue

  • What You Should Know About Walking for Weight Loss

    Here's how to make it work for you.

  • Woman creeped out by new neighbor’s ‘crazy’ behavior: ‘Keep her at arm’s length’

    The situation ended with the neighbor "screaming and crying."

  • Teachers are hitting a wall more than a year into the pandemic. Some have decided to walk away from the profession amid a growing educator shortage in the US.

    Between technology challenges, low student engagement, and the risk of catching COVID-19, teachers told Insider they're struggling.

  • TikTok users are sharing the biggest 'adult problems' no one prepared them for: 'Existing is so expensive'

    A new TikTok trend has users sharing the biggest “adult problems” that no one prepared them for — and the results are so, so relatable.

  • Vietnamese electric motorbike startup Dat Bike raises $2.6M led by Jungle Ventures

    Dat Bike, a Vietnamese startup with ambitions to become the top electric motorbike company in Southeast Asia, has raised $2.6 million in pre-Series A funding led by Jungle Ventures. Made in Vietnam with mostly domestic parts, Dat Bike’s selling point is its ability to compete with gas motorbikes in terms of pricing and performance.

  • Disney may have plans for a 'real' retractable lightsaber. This animation shows how it would work.

    A Disney Parks executive showed off the prototype for a realistic Star Wars lightsaber in a call earlier this month.

  • Biden faces GOP backlash after reports of Afghanistan decision

    GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.) A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News. Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home." Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Disneyland Introduced a New Ticket Pricing System With a Tiered Structure; Here's What You Need to Know

    Disneyland is reopening to the public as of April 30, but with a few ground rules. Until further notice, only California residents in groups no larger than three households can visit, but even when this qualifier lifts, all guests will be required to have valid tickets for the days they choose to head to the park, according to a new ticketing system.

  • It’s gonna be another White Claw summer, with new White Claw and higher alcohol content

    Last summer, at the height of the pandemic, we didn’t leave the apartment much, but we did sip on hard seltzer in the backyard now and then. It filled the craving for something nice and cooling without the heaviness of a full-bodied beer, perfect for a breezy warm day.

  • I Gave Up Eating Meat for Three Weeks—Here Are 11 Things I Learned

    Shockingly, it was much easier than I had anticipated.

  • This Stationary Bike Stand Turns Your Outdoor Bike Into a Makeshift Peloton

    The bike trainer has over 3,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

  • Woman taken aback by new neighbors’ ‘trespassing’ behavior: ‘That’s just plain rude’

    She's considering putting up a fence to stop them.

  • a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/12/2021

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Warning About the J&J Vaccine

    The FDA and the CDC recommended a pause in distribution of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine today after discovering six cases of serious adverse events tied to blood clotting. One woman died; another is in critical condition; nearly 7 million have gotten the J&J vaccine with no blood clotting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about the safety of the vaccines this afternoon at a White House press conference. "What does a pause mean?" he asked. "It really allows both the FDA and the CDC to further investigate these cases, to try and understand some of the mechanisms of what it is." Read on to see if it's still safe to get a vaccine, in his opinion—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Says the Blood Clots are Rare But Watch for These Symptoms Dr. Fauci said the threat of a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—a rare blood clotting condition that can be deadly—from the J&J vaccine is extremely rare, "less than one in a million." However if it happens to you: You might have a headache. "The manifestations of this are that headache is the very common component of it because the sinus thrombosis that they have is the draining of the blood in the brain. And it will cause enough symptomatology to make you notice it," said Dr. Fauci. You might also have shortness of breath or chest discomfort—or a seizure. "Do you have anything that resembles neurological syndrome?" If so, call your doctor immediately. And keep reading for his 6 other takeaways that could save your life. 2 Dr. Fauci Says Women Should Tell Their Doctors About Their Vaccine History "Also," said Fauci, "when individuals particularly younger women who might come into a physician with a particular thrombotic phenomenon, which is things that happen for other reasons, all the time that we want to alert physicians to take a history of a recent vaccination, that would be important. So the pause not only allows us to take a look at the cases and learn more, but it is also a signal out there to help the physicians." 3 Dr. Fauci Says it Would Be a Mistake to Treat These Blood Clots as You Would Others "For example," said Dr. Fauci, "if someone comes in with this really rather rare syndrome of thrombotic thrombocytopenia, where you get thrombosis, and when you have thrombosis, the most common way to treat that is with heparin, that would be a mistake in this situation because it could be dangerous and make the situation much worse. So there's a clinically relevant reason why you want to make this known to people." 4 Dr. Fauci Said if You Have Had a J&J Shot a Month Ago, Don't Worry "One of the questions that comes up already rather frequently," said Dr. Fauci: "Does this have anything to do with the efficacy of the vaccine? So we know that there have been 6.85 million doses of J&J distributed in the United States thus far. So someone who may be added a month or two ago would say, what does this mean for me? It really doesn't mean anything. You're okay. Because if you look at the frame, the timeframe, when this occurs, it's pretty tight from a few days, six to 13 days from the time of the vaccination." Overall, he told Americans not to have an "anxiety" reaction—the blood clots are extemely rare. 5 Dr. Fauci Said the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Have No "Red Flags" "The next question is one that we're all obviously aware of. What impact is this going to have about people's attitudes about vaccines in general? So you might know that there have been now a 120 million people that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Most of that subtract the 6.85 million is in the messenger RNA from Pfizer and from Moderna, there have been no red flag signals from those. So you're talking about tens and tens and tens of millions of people who've received vaccine with no adverse effect." 6 Dr. Fauci Said Doctors Were Studying the Issue Tomorrow, the FDA and CDC will meet to gather "some more details about the history of the individuals who were involved that might shed some light on looking forward, what will happen and what we will do," said Dr. Fauci. The six were all women between the ages of 18 to 48; Fauci felt it would be "days to weeks," not "weeks to months before they had it figured out. "That's the first thing, the other thing is to make physicians out there aware of this. And there are some clinical implications of that that I believe are important." RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 7 Dr. Fauci Again Said This J&J Blood Clotting is a "Really Rare Event" "This is a really rare event," said Dr. Fauci of the J&J blood clotting. "If you look at what we know so far, they have been six out of the 6.85 million doses, which is less than one in a million. So remember, this is something that we always out of, a really out of an abundance of caution…to give us a time to take a good look at it and see if we can get further information." Until it's sorted out, follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.