Peloton gives up plan to open Ohio factory with 2,000 jobs

FILE - In this photo made on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Cindy Cicchinelli uses her Peloton exercise machine in the workout room of her Pittsburgh townhouse. The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company which will also cut almost 3,000 jobs. John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Peloton has abandoned plans to open its first U.S. factory, which would have employed 2,000 workers in Ohio, the home fitness equipment maker said Tuesday as it announced a major restructuring.

The company broke ground just outside Toledo this past summer and had expected to begin production there in 2023. The project came with great promise as the pandemic was reshaping the fitness industry.

But demand for its interactive bikes and treadmills quickly dropped off as more people returned to the gym and competition increased from other exercise equipment makers and gyms offering virtual classes.

Peloton said Tuesday that it was cutting 2,800 jobs, many at its New York City headquarters, and that its co-founder was stepping down as chief executive.

Construction already was underway on the factory near Toledo, which was designed to be a showplace for its products. Peloton said it will finish work on the building's shell and sell it and the surrounding land.

The decision is a blow to state officials, including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who touted it as a big win. Peloton's move was disappointing, but the site will be attractive for future use, said J.P. Nauseef, president of JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development office.

Most of Peloton’s high-end stationary bikes are made in Taiwan. The company added to its manufacturing capacity at the end of 2020 with the acquisition of Precor, a maker of fitness machines with facilities in Whitsett, North Carolina, and Woodinville, Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting around 2,800 jobs

    Peloton is trying stem to its financial struggles by replacing its CEO, overhauling the board and laying off around 20 percent of its corporate workforce

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Here’s what The Athletic said about Florida in a brutally honest Bubble Watch update

    How would you describe Florida's basketball season so far? "Aggressively average," is what The Athletic came up with.

  • Cops Arrest 17-Year-Old in Case Used to Justify Fatal Amir Locke Raid

    Getty ImagesMinnesota prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old cousin of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis cops in a notorious no-knock raid last week.During the early-morning Feb. 2 incident, Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman shot Locke—who was not the target of the operation—within seconds of breaching the apartment in which he was sleeping. Locke was armed with a handgun at the time, which his family has said he owned legally.

  • Joe Burrow: Andrew Whitworth made my rehab process a little easier in California

    Before signing with the Rams in the 2017 offseason, left tackle Andrew Whitworth played 11 seasons for the Bengals. And before Cincinnati selected him in the second round of the 2006 draft, Whitworth won a national championship at LSU. Given their similar path to the NFL, Whitworth struck up a friendship with Bengals quarterback Joe [more]

  • Sofía Vergara Honors World Cancer Day: 'Today, I Get to Call Myself a Cancer Survivor'

    Sofía Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 28 in 2000

  • Activists Have Lobbied For This Native American Prisoner's Release For Decades. Now Due To COVID They Fear His Time Is Running Out.

    Leonard Peltier has spent 46 years in prison for the murders of two FBI agents. He and his supporters have long said that his conviction was based on an unfair trial.View Entire Post ›

  • Mediator in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy seeks more time for opioid settlement

    (Reuters) -A mediator reported on Tuesday that members of the Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma and U.S. states opposed to the OxyContin-maker's bankruptcy exit plan are "even closer" to a settlement on claims that the company fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic. The mediator asked a bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline for negotiations to Feb. 16 from Feb. 7, according to court documents filed on Tuesday. Purdue, the maker of the highly addictive opioid pain drug OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of thousands of lawsuits accusing it and wealthy Sackler family members who owned the company of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing.

  • Hospitals begin to limp out of the latest COVID-19 surge

    As omicron numbers drop at Denver Health, Dr. Anuj Mehta is reminded of the scene in the 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers" when John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd pile out of a battered car after a police chase. “And that’s my fear," said Mehta, a pulmonary and critical care physician. Across the U.S., the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has tumbled more than 28% over the past three weeks to about 105,000 on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The Florida home where Serena and Venus grew up could be yours. There’s a hitch

    Tennis fans. Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. Venus and Serena Williams’ childhood South Florida home is up for auction.

  • SC Congressional candidate Katie Arrington falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election

    “Yeah, (Biden is) legally the President of the United States because people like Nancy Mace didn’t have a backbone, and they certified the election,” Katie Arrington said in a 15-minute interview. #SC01

  • Tech executive McCarthy moves to Peloton, investors cheer his arrival

    Technology industry executive Barry McCarthy is an avid user of a Peloton bike and now the stakes for his workouts are rising as he becomes chief executive with a goal to restore the fitness company's lost luster. McCarthy cemented his credentials in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street when he worked alongside company founders as chief financial officer at subscription-based streaming companies Netflix and Spotify Technology. Now those skills will be put to the test as he replaces Peloton co-founder John Foley in the top position and tries to recoup billions of dollars in value erased over the last year.

  • Ex-Israeli, Palestinian negotiators propose confederation

    Former Israeli and Palestinian peace negotiators have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in Mideast peace efforts. The plan calls for an independent state of Palestine in most of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel and Palestine would have separate governments but coordinate at a very high level on security, infrastructure and other issues that affect both populations.

  • Teva, Texas strike opioid settlement worth $225 million

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has reached a settlement worth $225 million to resolve claims the drugmaker fueled an opioid epidemic in Texas by improperly marketing addictive pain medications, the state's attorney general said on Monday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Teva agreed to pay $150 million over 15 years and provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdoses. The deal is the largest Teva has struck in the more than 3,500 lawsuits it faces seeking to hold it and other drug companies responsible for an opioid abuse epidemic that led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths over the last two decades nationally.

  • GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

    House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBanks told us the GOP

  • A burglar broke into Sergio’s, then stabbed a man in the back at a nearby Shell, cops say

    A man burglarized a Sergio’s Restaurant early Tuesday and then stabbed a man in the back at the Shell station next door for no apparent reason, Pembroke Pines police say.

  • Social media influencer accused of scamming thousands plans Fort Worth spiritual retreat

    Brittany Dawn Davis is being sued by the Texas attorney general over alleged deceptive trade practices related to fitness plans she sold.

  • DOJ seizes $3.6B in bitcoins after busting entrepreneur couple in Bitfinex laundering scheme

    The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) has seized over 94,000 bitcoins that were allegedly stolen in the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex and arrested a married couple suspected to have laundered the money, the department announced today. The couple — Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather Morgan, 31 — faces charges of conspiring to launder money and to defraud the U.S. government. The asset seizure, worth $3.6 billion at today's bitcoin prices, is the largest in the Justice Department's history, officials said.

  • Why Ohio State football's rebuilt coaching staff features two secondary coaches

    Ryan Day's coaching staff at Ohio State has two full-time secondary coaches for the first time after he deferred to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

  • FedEx mulling new aircraft order that could boost Wichita

    FedEx is considering an order for new freighter jets that could be a welcome boost to wide-body aircraft production in Wichita. According to a report from Reuters, the cargo giant is in talks with both Boeing Co. and Airbus for a possible order of each manufacturer’s newest freighters. Boeing (NYSE: BA) is believed to be the front-runner for the sale with its new 777X freighter, officially launched last week with an order from Qatar Airways.