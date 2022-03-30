Is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Peloton Interactive's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 Peloton Interactive had debt of US$846.7m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.61b in cash, so it actually has US$760.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is Peloton Interactive's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Peloton Interactive had liabilities of US$1.48b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.63b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.61b in cash and US$94.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.41b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Peloton Interactive has a market capitalization of US$9.31b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Peloton Interactive also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Peloton Interactive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Peloton Interactive reported revenue of US$4.1b, which is a gain of 40%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Peloton Interactive?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Peloton Interactive lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$2.1b of cash and made a loss of US$1.1b. But the saving grace is the US$760.2m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Peloton Interactive's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Peloton Interactive is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

