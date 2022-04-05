Peloton launches strength training product at 40% lower price

Peloton in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Barry McCarthy
    Irish cricketer

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc's strength training product, Peloton Guide, would be available at a starting price of $295, about 40% lower than what it had originally planned, the company said on Tuesday.

In the company's first major product launch since Barry McCarthy took charge as chief executive, Peloton said Guide is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, UK and Australia beginning Tuesday.

The Guide, which is available to existing all access members at no cost, has a TV-connected camera that displays workouts and helps users track their movements and is different from the Peloton's other products such as bikes and treads that focus on cardio exercises.

Peloton, a pandemic winner, unveiled the 'Peloton Guide' last year and had fixed a starting price of $495.

The company replaced co-founder John Foley with former tech executive McCarthy in February, amid investor pressure over sagging sales.

Under McCarthy, the company intends to explore various pricing models in select U.S. markets, as it hoped to attract more customers and return to profitability.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin ally's superyacht seized in Spain on U.S. warrant

    The seized vessel is Tango, a 254-foot luxury yacht estimated by the U.S. government to cost $90 million and said to be owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, Qualcomm, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • P&G names CEO over its health care business

    Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has name a new CEO over the business segment responsible for one of the largest industries it competes in.

  • Peloton Stock Rises on Report of Price Cut for Guide Product

    The Guide, which uses a camera to track workouts, will go on sale for $295, a $200 price cut, according to Bloomberg.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • U.S. Trade Gap Stays Close to Record as Services Surplus Narrows

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit held close to a record in February as the merchandise shortfall shrank and the surplus in services declined, partly reflecting the impact of broadcast rights for the Olympics.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Vi

  • Do households save more when the kids leave?

    Much of the disagreement over whether the United States faces a retirement savings crisis hinges on different assumptions on how household consumption changes once the kids leave home. “Optimal savings” studies, which assume that household consumption declines and savings increase when the kids leave, suggest that most people are saving optimally. On the other hand, studies based on the assumption of steady consumption over the working years conclude that many households will end up underprepared for retirement.

  • Looking for a Robo-Advisor? New Study Says Vanguard Is Your Best Option

    Since the first robo-advisors launched in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, automated financial advice has grown to a $440 billion industry. These automated online platforms use computer algorithms instead of human advisors to build and manage investment portfolios … Continue reading → The post Looking for a Robo-Advisor? New Study Says Vanguard Is Your Best Option appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • State utilities don’t even blink when forced to pay for their misdeeds

    What the state’s Public Utilities Commission did in February shows just why these big companies don’t bat an eye when penalized:

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Why U.S. consumers suspect gas price gouging — and how much stations actually profit from a gallon of the fuel

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • How’s $23,000 a month sound? See some of Texas’ highest-paying state job openings

    Here are some of the highest paying Texas state jobs you could apply for right now, from a project manager ($90K) to a deputy director at TxDOT (up to $304K).

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • Cannabis store coming to former restaurant building on Main Street

    Skymint is targeting a mid-July opening for the store and currently has 27 locations open in the state.

  • Burger King accused of false advertising in lawsuit alleging Whoppers are too small

    It's not the kind of Whopper Burger King wants to be associated with.

  • Rivian Warns of Ukraine War Effect on EV Business

    Rivian is warning of the effects of the Ukraine war on its EV business, as prices for some metals are bringing the threat of higher EV prices for consumers.

  • Financial Advisor Notches Supreme Court Win. It Changes Who May Decide Arbitration Appeals.

    The nation’s highest court weighed in on a procedural matter that may affect how investors and advisors can seek to overturn arbitration cases they lost.