Peloton partners with TikTok to share fitness content, workout classes

TikTok and Peloton struck a deal on Wednesday to provide fitness content for the exercise machine leader. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peloton said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with TikTok to develop specialized workout content for exercise equipment users.

The TikTok channel, dubbed #TikTokFitness, will include some live Peloton classes, original series from Peloton instructors and celebrity collaborators.

It marks a first for Peloton, which offers exercise equipment as well as virtual training, as it works with a social media company to provide its fitness content outside of its own channels.

"Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences," Oli Snoddy, vice president of consumer marketing at Peloton, said. "We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing.

"Our team is excited to complement TikTok's already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways."

The Peloton-TikTok announcement comes one year after social media veteran Leslie Berland took over as the exercise company's new chief marketing officer. Breland had served as chief marketing officer at Twitter, which is now X, before making the leap to Peloton last January.

"Culture, communities and conversations live on TikTok and this offers brands an opportunity to deeply connect with their audiences," said Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing at TikTok.

"We're thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys and find community."

Last year, Peloton announced a deal with Amazon to sell its equipment and apparel through the online retailing juggernaut.

The deal also comes at a precarious time for the Chinese-based owners of TikTok. Last March, the Biden administration considered banning the social media app from the country if did not sell over national security concerns.