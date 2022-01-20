Peloton proves a cautionary tale for tracking consumer demand shifts

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton’s popularity is falling as swiftly as it shot up.

Why it matters: Not all pandemic habits stick around. Peloton's trajectory over the past two years exemplifies how challenging it's been for companies to gauge shifts in consumer demand — particularly in sectors heavily altered by the pandemic.

Driving the news: Peloton is set to freeze production of its Bike and Tread equipment temporarily beginning next month, according to a CNBC report today.

A Peloton spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its next earnings report is due Feb. 8.

The plans shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Peloton admitted to overestimating demand for its machines and virtual classes back in November.

The company has also been looking for other ways to cut costs — in the form of potential layoffs and store closings, CNBC reports.

By the numbers: Peloton ended the September 2021 quarter with $805 million in revenue, a 14% quarterly decline.

Its stock dropped as much as 25% today when news of the production pause hit.

Flashback: Peloton’s value in the market reached a record $49.3 billion in January 2021 when COVID cases surged.

Around that time, the company said it couldn’t keep pace with demand and a few months later broke ground on a new factory.

