Peloton Recalls, Stops Selling Treadmills Citing Safety Concerns

Peloton Recalls, Stops Selling Treadmills Citing Safety Concerns
Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. recalled its treadmill products and will stop selling them in the U.S. after a child died and more than 70 safety incidents were reported, walking back an earlier position that the devices were safe if used properly. The shares fell the most in about six months.

The recalls involve two Peloton treadmill models: Tread and Tread+, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a joint statement Wednesday. Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund, according to the statement.

The Tread+ machine, which costs more than $4,200, had been involved in a series of accidents, prompting a warning from U.S. regulators last month and an investigation by the safety commission. Initially, Peloton called the commission’s warning “misleading and inaccurate.” The company said then that there was no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.

On Wednesday, Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley said it was an error to not take earlier warnings more seriously.

“Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Foley said. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

The pricer treadmill first launched in 2018 and was renamed the Tread+ last year when the cheaper Tread was announced. Peloton hasn’t said how much revenue it generates from the treadmills, though its Bike products are believed to generate the bulk of income. Peloton has become synonymous with the pandemic era, attracting a legion of fans with its technology-infused stationary bikes and treadmills and subscription-based exercise program.

“The voluntary recall of Peloton’s Tread and Tread+ is a clear negative,” analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets wrote. “This may have other unquantifiable impacts to long-term demand.” Peloton reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday. The company’s shares fell as much as 16% on the news. Peloton declined to comment on the financial impact of the recalls ahead of the earnings report.

For customers who don’t want refunds, Peloton is offering remedies and hardware fixes. For the pricier Tread+, the device which was involved in the death of a child, Peloton said it will help consumers move it to a room inaccessible to kids and pets. The company said it’s also working on a software update that will require a pass code to be entered to use the machine.

Peloton is recalling the cheaper Tread model because the device’s screen could become loose, detach, and fall, potentially harming a user. The company said it will soon offer a repair program for that problem for people who don’t want a refund.

Filings from the safety commission show that about 125,000 Tread+ models have been sold to date, while the Tread, at about $2,500, only has about 1,050 units on the market. That cheaper treadmill launched recently in the U.S. via limited sales channels.

The safety commission said the recall of the Tread+ followed 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, the same flaw that led to the death of the child. Of those reports, 29 involved significant injuries to children, the CSPC said.

For the Tread, the commission said that it received 18 reports of the touch screen becoming loose and 6 reports of the screen actually detaching and falling. It received no reports of injury in the U.S., but has seen reports of minor injuries in the U.K. and Canada.

“We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills,” Foley added in a statement posted on Peloton’s website. “We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Wall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high

    Wall Street's main indexes and the Dow hit a record high on Wednesday, as growth stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and a survey showed private jobs rose in April. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.1% and 1.7%. The S&P 500 technology sector gained 0.9%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.8%.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

    A month after pushing back against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warning about its Tread+ treadmills, Peloton recalled 125,000 of the treadmills and 6,450 Tread treadmills in the United States and Canada.

  • India Covid: Opposition calls for full national lockdown

    The prime minister is resisting a nationwide lockdown due to the potential economic impact.

  • Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he has resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level. A Democrat, Biden formally reversed himself just two weeks after his administration announced it would keep the cap at the 15,000 level set by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, an immigration hawk. In a statement, Biden said his action "erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

  • One of Melinda Gates' divorce lawyers represented Donald Trump's 2 former wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples

    Melinda Gates' divorce lawyer Robert Cohen has represented Ivana Trump, James Gandolfini, and Michael Bloomberg.

  • From Free Beer to $100 Payments, States Are Incentivizing COVID-19 Vaccination. Will It Work?

    The internet had a field day when Krispy Kreme in March offered free donuts to anyone who could prove they’d been vaccinated against COVID-19. West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated.

  • Trump allies react with fury at Facebook ruling: ‘It’s a sad day for America’

    Supporters of Donald Trump have reacted with fury to the decision by the Facebook Oversight Board to uphold the decision to ban the former president from the platform. A tweet from the Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee simply read: “Pathetic.” “It’s a sad day for Facebook,” he added.

  • Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

    Chief Executive Officer John Foley also apologized for the company's initial reaction to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April, which warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-and-Peloton-Announce-Recall-of-Tread-Plus-Treadmills-After-One-Child-Death-and-70-Incidents-Recall-of-Tread-Treadmills-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury.

  • Apple puts more adverts in App Store after ad-tracking ban

    After a move to limit ad tracking by other companies, Apple expands its own advertising business.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Top-10 U? How TCU athletics has become a powerhouse this spring

    The Horned Frogs have four teams ranked in the top-10 with realistic championship dreams.

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • ‘For sure.’ Julius Randle says he belongs in the MVP conversation.

    The former Kentucky star has averaged 31.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last 11 games for the New York Knicks.

  • Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed

    The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who's charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks has been reversed. Garrett Rolfe was fired in June, a day after he shot Brooks in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. The Atlanta Civil Service Board on Wednesday released its decision on Rolfe's appeal of his firing.

  • 12 of the worst Kardashian and Jenner photo editing fails of all time

    Khloé Kardashian is frequently criticized for her photo editing, but she's not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who retouches their photos.

  • Dumb In-Person G7 Event in Chaos After Indian Diplomats Test Positive for COVID

    BEN STANSALLWho could possibly have foreseen this happening?This week’s in-person G7 meeting in London has quickly descended into chaos after two Indian delegates tested positive for the coronavirus. The India group was granted an exemption to Britain’s quarantine rules upon its arrival—despite the massive virus surge in their home country—but all its delegates have now been told to go into self-isolation.Ahead of the meeting, the British government promised “COVID-secure talks” with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, as well as special guests from India, Australia, South Korea, and South Africa. It was intended as a trial for the full-scale G7 summit in England next month, which is expected to be Joe Biden’s first foreign trip as president.But the entire Indian contingent has now been forced to self-isolate and will attend the rest of this week’s meetings virtually from their hotel rooms. According to Sky News, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, but he was not one of the two Indian delegates to have tested positive.The Indian foreign minister posted a photo of himself at a Zoom meeting later Wednesday with the caption: “So far, yet so near.”A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. So far, yet so near. pic.twitter.com/kjxqi5mwNx— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked Wednesday if it was a mistake to hold the in-person meeting when the pandemic is still raging out of control in some parts of the world. He said: “I think it’s very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government. We have a very important relationship with India, with our G7 partners.”The British PM went on: “What’s happened is the individuals concerned, they’re all isolating now. I will be seeing the Indian foreign minister later on this afternoon but that will be a Zoom exchange.”But the near-inevitability of positive cases recorded at the meeting will raise more questions about whether it’s sensible to hold international in-person events before the pandemic is under control globally. The full G7 summit is set to take place in Cornwall, England on June 11-13.The positive cases at the London G7 meeting came during an unprecedented coronavirus surge in India. There were 382,315 new cases recorded on Wednesday, and, according to Reuters, the country has recorded over 300,000 cases every day for the past two weeks.The British opposition leader, the Labour Party’s Sir Keir Starmer, said on Wednesday: “It’s a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders—we've been challenging the government on this for some months. Let’s get to the bottom of how this happened, we cannot have a repeat.”The meeting was billed by the U.K. government as “an opportunity to show how the world’s biggest democracies work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines [and] build back better from the pandemic.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.