Peloton pushes back at production pause report after shares plunge

·2 min read
a woman with a Peloton bike
a woman with a Peloton bike

Peloton has pushed back at a report that it plans to temporarily stop production of its exercise machines.

The company's shares plunged by more than 20% after the CNBC report, which cited internal documents.

In a blog, the firm's chief executive said the information was "incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton's strategy".

Peloton saw sales soar during the pandemic as people were forced to stay at home due to lockdowns.

The firm, which pairs its equipment with streaming and live exercise classes, had struggled to keep up with orders at the start of the pandemic, as gyms shut their doors.

More recently, however, appetite has dwindled for its bikes and treadmills, which start at nearly $1,500 (£1,100).

"We worked quickly and diligently to meet the demand head-on at a time when the world really needed us," Peloton's co-founder John Foley said on the company's website.

"We feel good about right-sizing our production, and, as we evolve to more seasonal demand curves, we are resetting our production levels for sustainable growth."

In a separate statement issued with the company's quarterly earnings Mr Foley said: "As we discussed last quarter, we are taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company.

"This includes gross margin improvements, moving to a more variable cost structure, and identifying reductions in our operating expenses as we build a more focused Peloton moving forward."

Accident investigation

The firm was hit last year after the death of a child in a treadmill accident led to a recall and government safety investigation. It also cut prices as people started to return to pre-pandemic exercise habits.

In November, it told investors it had experienced "softer than anticipated" sales and was lowering its expectations for the year.

CNBC reported that Peloton was halting production of its most expensive expensive bike from December until June and its most expensive treadmill for all of its 2022 financial year, which runs through June. It is also pausing production of its standard bike in February and March and its treadmill for six weeks.

CNBC, which also reported that the firm is considering job cuts, said the presentation blamed increased competition and price sensitivity for a "significant reduction" in demand.

The news sent the price of Peloton shares below $29, which is below what they fetched when the loss-making firm floated on the stock market in 2019. The value of the shares are down roughly 80% over the last 12 months.

At the time, analysts said it was not clear how big the market for Peloton machines was given their cost. The firm also makes money from people who subscribe for classes via its app.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton faces cost cutting amid bust after pandemic boom

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss exercise equipment company Peloton hiring management consulting company McKinsey & Co. to review its finances in addition to the company announcing its newly added delivery and setup fees.

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • Peloton stock just hit its lowest point since March 2020. Here’s why the company is in such big trouble.

    The fitness giant is having a rough start to 2022, and other at-home stocks are hurting, too. The stock market seems to think the pandemic is ending.

  • China Considers Major Step to Ease Developer Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are considering lifting some restrictions on developers’ access to cash from presold properties tied up in escrow accounts, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a potentially major step toward easing the industry’s liquidity crunch.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some

  • Peloton reportedly pauses bike and treadmill production amid slowed demand

    To say the last few years have been a roller coaster for Peloton barely scratches the surface. Once flying high on exploding pandemic demand, the company has been confronted with what it has deemed a “significant reduction” in its connected fitness products, including a series of treadmills and bikes. Peloton was initially one of the biggest tech winners as gyms across the globe closed down amid the pandemic.

  • Peloton Warns Staff of Layoffs, Changes to Production

    The company says it is reviewing costs after a report of a production halt sent its shares tumbling.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: ZGNX's Acquisition News, REGN, BLUE's Updates & More

    Regulatory and other pipeline updates from Zogenix (ZGNX) and Regeneron (REGN) are among a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinat

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.